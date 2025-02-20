Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on revising its existing land use regulations:
Eagle County Government is revising its existing land use regulations, and the public is invited to weigh in via enCodePlus, an online platform. The County anticipates the public release of Module 1 of the new land use regulations on or about February 20th. The public can provide comments on Module 1 via the following link: Encode Module 1.
“Encouraging high-quality development is one of the goals of this project,” said Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr. “Equally important is considering development impacts in the context of our strategic goal of protecting our mountain ecosystem.”
The Land Use Regulation Rewrite Project aims to update existing land use regulations through a detailed module breakdown with review and discussion with the Board of County Commissioners, Land Use Reform Advisory Committee, and the Eagle County and Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commissions.
Eagle County’s Land Use Regulations (ECLUR) contain subdivision and zoning regulations and site development standards that govern land use in unincorporated Eagle County and are designed to promote the county’s residents’ health, safety, and welfare. The regulations provide the authority and framework for Eagle County to hold future development to a high standard of quality and regulate orderly land use in a manner sensitive to the environment and natural resources.
Comment period open for Eagle County Land Use Regulations rewrite project
February 20, 2025, 9:03 am
Provide general comments on the Land Use Regulation Rewrite Project to ECLURproject@eaglecounty.us.
