Colorado’s Eye Pieces commemorating 40th anniversary at its Vail Village store

By
March 22, 2024, 9:37 am

Colorado-based Eye Pieces recently issued the following press release on its 40th anniversary celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at its flagship Vail Village Center location:

Colorado-based Eye Pieces is thrilled to commemorate its 40th anniversary this spring, celebrating four decades of sharing the world’s finest designer and sport glasses, sunglasses and ski goggles.

Eye Pieces will be hosting a 40th Anniversary Party on Thursday, March 28th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the flagship Vail Village Center location. Open to the public, the evening will feature complimentary drinks and appetizers. 

Founder Dan Barry opened the first Eye Pieces store in 1984 in the heart of the Vail Village. Passionate about providing cutting-edge eyewear with exceptional customer care, Barry wanted to create a place where everyone can experience the beauty of life with crystal-clear vision matched with the best selection of eyewear products. 

Eye Pieces has grown steadily and now offers eight full-scale optical boutiques, including six stores in the Vail Valley and locations in the Snowmass Base Village and Basalt.  

Eye Pieces carries an extensive collection of eyewear – from designer frames and sunglasses to high-performance sports frames, prescription goggles and in-demand accessories like helmets and goggle lenses.

The Eye Pieces team of buyers search the globe to find the best and finest optics available – including brands like Cartier, Chrome Hearts Eyewear, Jacques Marie Mage, Mykita, Oakley, Maui Jim and many more. 

“We are driven by a passion for optics and have long aspired to be the leading provider of cutting-edge eyewear for Colorado,” said Scott Poupore, CEO for Eye Pieces. “Through advanced technology and exceptional customer care, we envision a world where everyone can experience the beauty of life with crystal-clear vision.”

East West Hospitality became a partner in Eye pieces in 2012 and the sole owner in 2021. Since then, the company has remodeled each of the existing stores with a modern new feel. They have also opened three new locations – Snowmass in 2019, a Sport store in 2021 adjacent to Vail’s Sonnenalp Hotel and the Basalt boutique in 2023. 

Five of the eight Eye Pieces stores are now equipped with the Goggle Bar, a vibrant and inviting space where ski and snowboard enthusiasts can find the perfect goggle or helmet for their next mountain adventure. Nestled within the Eye Pieces store, the Goggle Bar offers a wide selection of top brands, expertly curated to suit various styles and performance needs. 

Three locations – Vail, Edwards and Basalt – offer eye exams and feature state-of-the-art in-house lens labs.

“Our commitment to excellence in eyewear is deeply intertwined with our core principle: we do the right thing. This guides everything from the way we select our products to how we serve our customers with passion and expertise,” said Colleen Weiss-Hanen, President and CEO of East West Hospitality. “Our dedicated team’s hard work is the backbone of our success, embodying this principle daily.”

Eye Pieces is excited to unveil its highly anticipated sunglass collaboration with Chrome Hearts Eyewear, a brand that it has carried for more than 20 years. Each frame is made with premium materials including handmade Japanese titanium wire core temples, and distinctive .925 sterling silver band showcasing Chrome Hearts’ iconic motifs. To commemorate Eye Pieces’ 40th anniversary, each temple is etched with “XXXX EP” adding a personal touch to this limited-edition collection.

Eye Pieces employs more than 35 people across Colorado. Four of the longest-term managers have cumulatively been with Eye Pieces for 90 years. 

“Born in the mountains in 1984, we continue to grow in a place we love,” said Poupore. “Thanks to our passionate team and the world’s best customers, this journey is just getting started!”

For more information on Eye Pieces, please visit www.eyepieces.com.

