Colorado Democrats formally endorse Harris for president

The Colorado Democratic Party voted on Tuesday to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, two days after President Joe Biden announced he is dropping his reelection bid.

Harris has the support of 95% of both the party’s central committee voting members and the state’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

“Already, Vice President Harris has won endorsements from our entire federal delegation and statewide Democrats, as well as elected Democrats at all levels, including grassroots leaders and activists across the state. There’s no one better prepared to prosecute the case against convicted felon Donald Trump than Vice President Harris, and our endorsement makes it clear that Colorado Democrats are ready to elect her this fall,” party chair Shad Murib said in a statement.

Party members met virtually Monday night to gauge support for Harris. Nearly every speaker voiced support for the vice president.

Questions about Biden’s ability to beat Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump arose after a disastrous June 27 debate. Biden announced his decision to leave the race on Sunday and immediately endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Democrats including Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress quickly came out in support of Harris after Biden’s announcement.

The Democratic National Committee is planning a process to formally nominate a presidential candidate through a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention, which starts Aug. 19. An Associated Press survey counts 37 Colorado delegates as supporting harris.

