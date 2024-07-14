Colorado Democrats condemn political violence in wake of Trump shooting

“Violence is never acceptable,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Saturday in response to news of a shooting during a rally in Pennsylvania for former President Donald Trump.

Trump was seen in video to have grasped his ear during a speech then drop behind a podium as security personnel rushed the stage to protect him. Trump said in a statement a bullet pierced his right ear. He is “fine,” according to a spokesperson of the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

“My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn,” Polis, a Democrat, said. “I thank the members of law enforcement for their swift action to ensure the safety of the former President and people in attendance.”

Polis also called on President Joe Biden to provide Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom the Libertarian Party of Colorado intends to run as its presidential candidate in the state.

Other top Colorado Democrats also responded to the shooting.

“Political violence in any form is unacceptable. Grateful to law enforcement and Secret Security for their immediate response,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a post on X.

U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper posted similar remarks: “Political violence is never the answer in a democracy. Hoping former President Trump recovers from this terrible attack.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Windsor, a staunch Republican ally of Trump, attributed the shooting to “evil” and appeared to blame “those who hate God” for the shooting.

“Throughout history, those who hate God and embrace evil have joined forces with one another to oppose God, His Son, His Holy Spirit, and His people,” Boebert said on X. “WE ARE ONE NATION UNDER GOD and WE WILL OVERCOME EVIL!”

Republican leaders in the Colorado House also issued statements.

“Today’s events are a stark reminder of the deep divisions that exist within our country,” Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said. “Political violence is never acceptable, and this act of aggression against a former President is a clear attack on our democratic principles.”

Assistant Minority Leader Ty Winter said, “This violence must cease before it further erodes the fabric of our nation … Our collective future depends on our ability to engage in respectful and meaningful dialogue.”

