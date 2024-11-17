Christmas tree cutting permits now available on White River National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on Christmas tree cutting season beginning Saturday, Nov. 16 on the White River National Forest:

Christmas tree cutting season begins Saturday, Nov. 16 on the White River National Forest. Permits can now be purchased from district offices, local vendors, and online at Recreation.gov.

Permits purchased in person at a district office or local vendor are $10 per tree. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at everykidoutdoors.gov to register. Once registered, students can receive their free Christmas tree permit by either bringing their printed voucher to one of the district offices or through Recreation.gov with a $2.50 processing fee by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted.

All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

Visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for details to help you plan your trip, including:

District office and vendor locations

Regulations for Christmas tree cutting

Links to online sales

Maps of cutting areas and Motor Vehicle Use Maps of available roads

Please consider conditions and travel restrictions when choosing your cutting site as all permit sales are final. Snow accumulation may mean that roads are inaccessible, and many roads will close to wheeled vehicles as districts transition to winter travel. Specific road information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, including downloadable maps.