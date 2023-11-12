Christmas tree cutting begins Nov. 16 on the White River National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on Christmas tree cutting season starting Nov. 16:

Christmas tree cutting season begins Friday, Nov. 16th, on the White River National Forest. Permits can be purchased now from local vendors and online at www.recreation.gov. Permits will be available for purchase at district offices beginning Thursday, Nov. 15th. While you can purchase a permit prior to Nov. 16th, cutting is not allowed until that date.

Permits are $10 per tree if they are purchased in person at a district office or vendor. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website ateverykidoutdoors.gov to register and print a paper voucher that can be redeemed in person or online.

All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

Visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for details to help you plan your trip, including:

• District office and vendor location

• Regulations for Christmas tree cutting

• Links to online sales

• Maps of cutting areas and Motor Vehicle Use Maps of available roads

Please consider conditions and travel restrictions when choosing your cutting site as all permit sales are final. Snow accumulation may mean that roads are inaccessible, and many roads will close to wheeled vehicles on Nov. 23 as districts transition to winter travel.