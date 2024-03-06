Chasing Rabbits the place to be in Vail this March

Chasing Rabbits recently issued the following press release on upcoming events at its Vail location in Solaris:

From a St. Patrick’s family friendly event to a rowdy cowboy-glam dance party and an 80’s Disco event, there is something for everyone for the month of March at the popular Vail entertainment and dining venue Chasing Rabbits:

Spend Your Spring Break With One-of-a-Kind Programming at Chasing Rabbits:

Bingo Night in Rabbit Hole : Every Monday from 7pm – 9pm

: Every Monday from 7pm – 9pm Karaoke with Sandman : Every Tuesday from 9pm-12pm

: Every Tuesday from 9pm-12pm Lucky Fridays : Every Friday from 9pm-1am

: Every Friday from 9pm-1am Jazz in Moon Rabbit: Every Thursday from 8pm – 11pm

Every Thursday from 8pm – 11pm Cottontail Club feat. Lando: Every Sunday from 10pm – 1am

Link to Event Calendar: https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/

Cowboy Up

March 9th at 5pm -1am

Rabbit Hole

Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cowboy-up-feat-mc4d-tickets-853225990907

Get ready for a boot-scootin’ good time at Chasing Rabbits! Guests can enjoy an exclusive country glam themed night, Cowboy Up on Saturday, March 9th. From line dancing to interactive activities, guests can kick up their boots from 5pm to 9pm (all ages) / 9pm to 1am (21+.) and enjoy cocktails from 10th Mountain Whiskey. Dress to impress in your finest Country Glam attire and mingle with fellow country enthusiasts.

Gimmie Gimmie Disco

March 16th at 9:30pm-1am

Rabbit Hole

$15 – $25 | 21+

Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gimme-gimme-disco-at-chasing-rabbits-tickets-846256043607

The ultimate dance party celebrating Disco! Join Chasing Rabbits for a lively disco dance party at Moon Rabbit on Saturday, March 16th at 9:30pm. Indulge in creative cocktails and step into the glitz and groove of Gimmie Gimmie Disco! This show is 21+. Pre-Sale discounted tickets available or Cover at Door. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com

Luck of the Irish Aprés at Chasing Rabbits

March 17th at 4pm | 5pm

Rabbit Hole

Experience the magic of St. Patrick’s Day in the Rabbit Hole. Join Chasing Rabbits for a family-friendly celebration of the Luck of the Irish Aprés onMarch 17th! From 4pm to 5pm, guests can enjoy free game cards to kick off the festivities, exclusive to members only. Then at 5pm, all guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with captivating magic performances by Shawn Preston, and specialty cocktails including green beer to add to the festive spirit. Don’t miss out on this magical St. Patrick’s Day experience!

YES PLEASE – Glitter & Ice

Saturday, March 23 at 10pm – 1:30am

Moon Rabbit

$25 – $98 | 21+

Link to purchase tickets: https://shotgun.live/events/yes-please-glitter-ice?utm_source=shotgun

Get ready to be dazzled! Denver’s favorite dance party,YES PLEASE is bringing Glitter & Ice to Vail for Queer Ski Weekend. Join Chasing Rabbits on Saturday, March 23rd, for the ultimate Saturday night celebration benefiting Mountain Pride, a local LGBTQ+ organization devoted to establishing supportive spaces, enhancing family acceptance, and improving access to resources. Don’t miss out on a fabulous experience while supporting a great cause! General Admission tickets to the party are now available for $25. To make it more dazzling, guests can purchase the Party Bus Package that includes access to the round trip party bus from Denver to Vail, complimentary drinks on the bus, and complimentary appetizers and 30% discounted tabs at Tavern on The Square for $98. This event is 21+. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.