Chasing Rabbits in Vail announces diverse calendar of July events

Chasing Rabbits at Solaris Vail recently issued the following press release on the upcoming July events at Chasing Rabbits, from karaoke to an Ashes & Diamonds Wine Dinner to a Summer Disco Party:

LINK TO EVENT CALENDAR: https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/

Ashes & Diamonds Wine Dinner

Tuesday, July 11

6pm – 8pm

$150

Link to purchase tickets:

Chasing Rabbits is hosting an Ashes & Diamonds Wine Dinner on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 pm featuring a wine tasting of five unique wines from Napa Valley’s winery, Ashes and Diamonds for $150 a person. Guests can savor Mediterranean cuisine with a dessert course, while enjoying an intimate and unforgettable dining experience hosted by proprietor Kashy Khaledi.

Disco Down the Rabbit Hole

Saturday, July 22

9pm -11:30pm

$55

Link to purchase tickets:

Get groovy at the biggest disco party of the year on Saturday, July 22. Start the night off with a sunset DJ set from DJ Lando in the Solaris Plaza at 7:30 pm. Afterwards, head inside to dance the night away with LA-based DJ Jennifer Sunnfors, as she headlines an epic party inside the Rabbit Hole, Moon Rabbit, and Library at 9 pm. This disco party is the perfect excuse to throw on your dancing shoes and get boogie with your dearest friends.

Come in your most festive attire and celebrate the biggest event of the summer!

Bingo Night in Rabbit Hole

Every Monday

7pm – 9pm

Feeling Lucky? Come on down to the Rabbit Hole and try your luck at Bingo every Monday from 7-9pm. Guests can join local favorite – Matt Gianetti and the rest of the Vail Valley for a fun-filled night with great entertainment and amazing prizes. Here’s your chance to eat, drink, and show off your bingo skills!

Karaoke with Sandman

Every Tuesday

9pm-12pm

Get the party started every Tuesday night with Karaoke at Chasing Rabbits. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or just want to show off your singing skills to your friends, swing by the Rabbit Hole at Chasing Rabbits and sing your heart out with local host Sandman. Guests can enjoy shareable foods and a cocktail or two for what is bound to be a night filled with great entertainment and even better music. This event is 21+.

Jazz in Moon Rabbit

Every Thursday

8pm – 11pm

Get ready to get down and let the music sweep you off your feet inside Vail’s one and only speakeasy, Moon Rabbit. This hidden gem will be jazzing it up with a rotating jazz band every Thursday from 8pm – 11pm. A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. This event is 21+. First come, first served seating- No ticket required.

Lucky Fridays

Every Friday

9pm-1am

Dance the night away in Vail’s hottest new club, Chasing Rabbits. Follow the cool kids and join us in the Rabbit Hole for a full-blown dance party every Friday with Lando and friends. A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Cottontail Concert Series

Every Sunday

7pm-10pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy live music at the Cottontail Concert Series every Sunday from 7pm – 10pm at Chasing Rabbits. With new bands each week, guests can jam out to family friendly favorites all summer long. The fun doesn’t stop there, guests can enjoy arcade games and specially crafted food for all to share!

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.