Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon recently issued the following press release on its Thanksgiving celebration events:

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley this November with a decadent holiday dinner in Stoke & Rye, energizing classes in the Athletic Club at The Westin or a relaxing spa treatment at Spa Anjali.

Thanksgiving Buffet at Stoke & Rye

Stoke & Rye is excited to host a mountain modern Thanksgiving Buffet on Thursday, Nov. 28th from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Created by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye serves elevated alpine-inspired cuisine. The Stoke & Rye Thanksgiving Buffet will include:

Soup – Roasted Butternut Squash

Salads – Colorado Quinoa Salad & Wedge Salad

Entrées – Herb Roasted Turkey, Sakura Pork Loin, Short Rib and Pan-Seared Colorado Bass

Sides – Brown Butter Green Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots and Broccolini

Holiday Desserts – Carrot Cake, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Truffles and Cheesecake, assorted cupcakes & more

Thanksgiving at Stoke & Rye is priced at $95 for adults and $45 for kids age 5-12. Advanced reservations are required at www.stokeandrye.com/thanksgiving.

Burn It to Earn It Thanksgiving Day Exercise Classes

Earn your holiday calories at The Athletic Club at The Westin, which is offering two special Thanksgiving Day group classes, including a high intensity Turkey Burner class that combines cardio & strength movements to crank up your metabolism!

Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Vail Valley Salvation Army, our November non-profit partner, and enjoy a class for FREE from Nov. 24-29!

The Thanksgiving Day schedule includes:

8 a.m. – Turkey Burn HIIT with Carrie Larson

9 a.m.– 75 minute Gratitude Flow Yoga with Chelsea Winters

The Athletic Club will be operating on limited schedule on Thanksgiving from 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Advanced registration is recommended for all classes, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com.

Spa Anjali Gratitude Gift Card Sale

Spa Anjali is celebrating the long Thanksgiving weekend with the Gratitude Gift Card Sale. Held from Nov. 29th – Dec. 2nd, get $25 off the online purchase of each gift certificate valued at $125 or more.

Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a 14-room spa offering an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas – along with a full-service salon. To purchase a gift card, please visit https://shop.spaanjali.com/vouchers/category/.