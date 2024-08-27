Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend in Beaver Creek

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on Beaver Creek’s upcoming Oktoberfest celebration:

The 25th annual Beaver Creek Oktoberfest is just around the corner, promising a legendary weekend filled with Bavarian eats, biers and cheers! To make the most of your festive Labor Day weekend, keep reading for tips and tricks to ensure an unforgettable experience:

Oktoberfest runs from August 30 – September 1, 2024, and is open from 4 PM – 8 PM on Friday, 11 AM – 7 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM – 6 PM on Sunday. We recommend getting to Beaver Creek early to secure the official event parking at Elk or Bear Lots, or utilize fare-free local transit.



VIP ticket purchasers have guaranteed parking access in Ford Hall Garage on the mountain, lounge access, complementary beverages, and more – elevate your experience and purchase your VIP experience today!

Six-Drink Punch Cards and individual drink tickets can be purchased at Ticket Stations throughout the village. Once purchased, these tickets and punch cards can be redeemed all weekend long at any of our six bar locations in the village, including Stiegl Biers. Make sure to get your ticket or punch card before heading to a bar location! Oktoberfest bars require tickets or punch cards, while vendors may accept multiple forms of payment.



Don’t forget to visit our Aperol Cocktail Patio on the Fountain Patio Level for refreshing Aperol cocktails, all weekend long!

You can purchase a hand carved Beaver Creek Oktoberfest 2024 Steins at the event, or pre-purchase for a discounted price! Head to BCOktoberfest.com purchase your stein today.

Oktoberfest headliners are Spinphony, Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton and The Classic Stones.



Experience the spirit of Oktoberfest with our vibrant lineup of traditional Bavarian music, including the renowned Trachtenkapelle Lech. Hailing from our sister resort in Lech Zürs, this authentic Austrian band adds their genuine Bavarian cheer and festivity to our Oktoberfest! Discover more about Trachtenkapelle Lech and their rich musical heritage, here!

Kids Zone will be available Saturday 11 AM – 5:30 PM and Sunday from 11:30 AM – 4:30PM. Grab your little ones to check out our inflatable kids’ zone, perfect fun for the whole family!

You can sign up for Oktoberfest competitions on site at the competition stage! We will be registering participants during the event for the brat eating (Saturday only), and stein hoisting, and best dressed (Fri/Sat/Sun).

Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat, something to drink, or unique shopping experiences, you’ll find plenty to love. Check out our retail and restaurant offerings as well as our event vendors.

Get ready to send off summer Bavarian style at Beaver Creek Oktoberfest! To learn more about the schedule of events, head to BCOktoberfest.com.