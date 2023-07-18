CDPHE continues sending vaccine reminder texts and emails to parents and guardians

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday issued the following press release on text message reminders and emails being sent to parents and guardians of more than 500,000 children regarding routine vaccinations:

Starting July 18, 2023, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text message and email notifications to parents and guardians of more than 500,000 children and adolescents aged 7-18 years who may be due for certain routine vaccinations. CDPHE will send texts and emails to parents and guardians of children whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show they may be due for one or more routine childhood or adolescent vaccines. Vaccines included in this effort are: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox), polio, human papillomavirus (HPV), meningococcal, and tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap). The text messages will originate from 45778. Emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

Parents and guardians should talk with their child’s health care provider or local public health agency about any questions they may have about vaccines and ask about scheduling an appointment. These vaccines can be safely given with other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

The majority of health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, are required to cover recommended vaccines at no cost to patients. Your child may also be eligible for free vaccines. Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.