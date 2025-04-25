CDOT to hold telephone town halls on statewide transportation plan

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on a series of telephone town halls regarding its statewide transportation plan:

The Colorado Department of Transportation is taking a fresh look at Colorado’s transportation investment priorities and building a plan that helps deliver those priorities for the next 10 years.



But none of that will be done without the thorough input of Coloradans, something that happens through dozens of outreach events around the state, allowing thousands of people to share their views on what CDOT’s priorities should be. This is why the end result is called Your Transportation Plan.



As part of the Your Transportation Plan effort, CDOT will be hosting telephone town halls across the state in the districts of the members of the Colorado Transportation Commission, who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado Senate.



The telephone town halls, which will allow Coloradans to join by telephone or online to share their input, are starting next week. Please note that all telephone town halls will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.



Here is the schedule:

April 29: El Paso, Fremont, Park and Teller counties.

El Paso, Fremont, Park and Teller counties. May 1: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties.

Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties. May 6: Larimer, Weld and Morgan counties.

Larimer, Weld and Morgan counties. May 12: Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco counties.

Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco counties. May 21: Jefferson, Adams, Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Jefferson, Adams, Boulder and Broomfield counties. May 29: Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties.

Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties. June 3: Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Lake, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and Summit counties.

Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Lake, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and Summit counties. June 5: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Miguel and San Juan counties.

Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Miguel and San Juan counties. June TBD: Denver, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

To participate in the town hall in your area, please sign up here.