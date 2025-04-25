CDOT to hold telephone town halls on  statewide transportation plan

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on a series of telephone town halls regarding its statewide transportation plan:
The Colorado Department of Transportation is taking a fresh look at Colorado’s transportation investment priorities and building a plan that helps deliver those priorities for the next 10 years.
But none of that will be done without the thorough input of Coloradans, something that happens through dozens of outreach events around the state, allowing thousands of people to share their views on what CDOT’s priorities should be. This is why the end result is called Your Transportation Plan.
As part of the Your Transportation Plan effort, CDOT will be hosting telephone town halls across the state in the districts of the members of the Colorado Transportation Commission, who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado Senate.
The telephone town halls, which will allow Coloradans to join by telephone or online to share their input, are starting next week. Please note that all telephone town halls will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.
Here is the schedule:
To participate in the town hall in your area, please sign up here.