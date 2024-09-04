CDOT to hold open houses for proposed Mountain Rail between Denver, Craig

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Tuesday issued the following press release on three open houses to discuss the proposed Mountain Rail project to expand passenger service from Denver to Craig, with stops in Winter Park and Steamboat Springs (the trains would also pass through Bond in Eagle County):

What do you think about passenger rail service in your community? Would you like your opinion to be heard?

The Colorado Department of Transportation is leading a planning process to explore rail options on existing tracks between Denver and Craig. Mountain Rail has the potential to provide a safe, efficient and reliable transportation option, connecting key destinations in the mountains and the Front Range. This project is a priority for Gov. Jared Polis and legislators, and completing this study, or “service development plan” is specifically required by Senate Bill 24-184, passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor last spring.

Public comment is an important part of service development planning, and CDOT will be hosting multiple open houses along the rail corridor and invites members of the public to attend to get more information, ask questions and provide input on station locations. For those unable to attend an in-person open house, there will be a virtual presentation online and ways to provide input online.

“Planning for Mountain Rail between the Front Range, Grand and Routt counties has the potential to transform communities, promote sustainable growth near economic engines like Winter Park and Steamboat Springs and support areas like Craig and Hayden in transitioning away from coal,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “By leveraging existing rail infrastructure, we can connect our mountain communities with urban centers and recreational destinations in a way that promotes economic development, reduces traffic congestion and enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.



“This planning effort implemented an important requirement that was included in Senate Bill 24-184, passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis. SB 24-184 also provides the state’s first-ever reliable funding stream for rail projects, so once we plan bold and innovative projects, Colorado has a key source of steady funding available to help get them done.”

Given the popularity of travel in the mountains despite challenging weather and geographical conditions, it’s critical to provide reliable transportation alternatives to better connect mountain towns with educational, economic and health care opportunities. Meanwhile, Mountain Rail would provide alternative transportation options for those who want to experience mountain towns and ski resorts but who do not want to drive. Additionally, it would promote economic development, as housing, hotels and retail establishments become attracted to areas served by rail.

Public Open House Events

Join us for three open house opportunities to learn more about the Mountain Rail project.

Craig

Sept. 10: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Center of Craig

601 Yampa Ave.

Craig, CO 81625



Granby

Sept. 11: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

East Grand Middle School

251 W. Diamond Ave.

Granby, CO 80446



Arvada

Sept. 12: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oberon Middle School

7300 Quail St.

Arvada, CO 80005