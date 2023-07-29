CDOT slashing Bustang fares on most routes in August, September

The Polis administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on its popular Bustang service reducing fare in August and September:

Today, the Polis administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that the state is cutting its Bustang fares in half for most routes in August and September, providing a lower-cost alternative to driving and helping to support statewide efforts to mitigate ground-level ozone pollution.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this. I am thrilled to announce half-price tickets on many Bustang lines for the second year and encourage Coloradans to take advantage of this opportunity to save money,” said Governor Polis. “Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment, and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 30, all fares, including seniors, people with disabilities, and children (2 – 11 years old), will be discounted 50% on the following routes:

West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center (DTC)

RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

Additionally, the Trinidad to Pueblo Bustang Outrider route is currently fare-free through August 31. Bustang routes depart from Union Station and, through the different lines, offer transportation to Grand Junction, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs.

“We are thrilled for the state to collaborate with our fellow transit agencies in the second year of this important program. This is a great opportunity for customers to give Bustang a try, enjoy a cool and comfortable ride on a hot summer day, and help reduce emissions during ozone season,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Last summer, Bustang fares were reduced by 50% and produced a 77% increase in ridership across all lines over the same time period in the previous year, as well as 20% growth in ridership over the previous month. An additional West Line trip was added in September 2022 to keep up with growing demand.

“We are excited to once again offer half-price fares for Bustang, giving people an additional incentive to use transit as an option for commuting, recreating, and other activities,” said CDOT Chief of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “Along with saving you money, riding Bustang will also help reduce traffic congestion and emissions during the busy summer travel season.”

Pegasus, Outrider, Bustang to Estes, Bustang to Broncos, and multiple ride ticket packages are not part of the half-fare promotion. For more information on Bustang service, including routes, maps, schedules and tickets, please visit www.ridebustang.com.