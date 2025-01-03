CDOT predicts possible I-70 record this weekend with another round of snow

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on the possibility of record-breaking traffic during an incoming snow event this weekend on Interstate 70 between Vail and Denver:

The Colorado Department of Transportation officials are predicting a high chance of record breaking traffic along the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor this coming weekend. CDOT keeps a historical log of traffic data, especially along this major corridor, to help predict the amount of traffic anticipated on any given weekend throughout the winter season. Looking at data from the 2019/2020 season, when New Year’s was last celebrated on a Wednesday, a few records were set at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels for traffic counts and volume. In 2020, the Colorado mountains experienced major snow storms leading into the holiday, while this season the mountains will experience a series of smaller events bringing snow each day. Regardless of the amount of snow coming in, CDOT predicts that these smaller snow events will still drive ski traffic, which will be combined with holiday travel creating a recipe for heavy traffic.

The below records were set over the New Year’s weekend in 2020:

Friday, Jan. 3 – The fifth highest combined 24 hour traffic count for both eastbound and westbound traffic with 55,224 vehicles passing through the tunnels

– The fifth highest combined 24 hour traffic count for both eastbound and westbound traffic with 55,224 vehicles passing through the tunnels Friday, Jan. 3 – Highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 6,259 vehicles traveling through at 6 p.m.

– Highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 6,259 vehicles traveling through at 6 p.m. Friday Jan. 3 – Highest eastbound hourly count with 4,076 vehicles traveling through the tunnel at 6 p.m.

– Highest eastbound hourly count with 4,076 vehicles traveling through the tunnel at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 – Second highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 5,850 vehicles driving through at 4 p.m.

– Second highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 5,850 vehicles driving through at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 – Third highest eastbound hourly count with 3,762 through tunnel at 4 p.m.

– Third highest eastbound hourly count with 3,762 through tunnel at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 5 – Fifth highest non-holiday winter weekend (Friday through Sunday) with 154,541 vehicles traveling through the tunnels. For comparison, in January 2023 an average daily total of 36,373 vehicles passed through the tunnels for the entire month.

While traffic counts could vary this weekend compared to 2020, there is a high chance that traffic counts and volume will be similar or may exceed the records set four years ago. Motorists should be prepared for extended delays and map out their travel strategy beforehand if they need to be somewhere at a specific time. There are a few ways that folks headed up to the high country can plan ahead or plan for a more enjoyable experience including:

Booking a ticket with CDOT’s Bustang, Snowstang and Pegasus serviceswhere folks can enjoy free WiFi and other conveniences. These buses and shuttles make stops at some of the most popular destinations along the Western Slope.

For those interested in heading to Winter Park, the Winter Park Express with its new expanded schedule and lower prices offers a unique way to head up to the high country and bypass traffic completely.

Adventure seekers and extroverts may find the TreadShare app to be up their alley. Safely carpool to your favorite Colorado destinations, year-round. Share the costs of a trip, make friends, decrease traffic and protect our beautiful Colorado.

For travelers who would prefer to travel in their own vehicle, resources such as COtrip.org, the COtrip Planner app and GoI70.com, will be your greatest travel companion. COtrip will allow you to see road conditions and traffic speeds before heading out. It will also provide critical information related to any road closures or chain and traction laws that may be in effect. GoI70.com is a great resource to map out the latest travel forecasts, which will help inform drivers when to leave to avoid heavy traffic.

Winter Travel Tips for Motorists

Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm. Many areas of the state will experience pavement impacts and blowing snow due to strong winds.

Work from home if you can.

If you plan to travel, know before you go by checking out the latest weather conditions and visiting COtrip.org for road conditions (see info sources below).

Make sure your vehicle is winter ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and have a snow emergency kit.

Once you are out on the road, take it slow, no sudden stops and leave plenty of following distance.

Give plows space! Stay back three to four car lengths from snow plows.

Safety Closures

A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe.

Chain & Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit freight.colorado.gov/mountain-rules/chain-up-tips. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App

If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: