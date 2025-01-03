CDOT predicts possible I-70 record this weekend with another round of snow

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on the possibility of record-breaking traffic during an incoming snow event this weekend on Interstate 70 between Vail and Denver:
The Colorado Department of Transportation officials are predicting a high chance of record breaking traffic along the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor this coming weekend. CDOT keeps a historical log of traffic data, especially along this major corridor, to help predict the amount of traffic anticipated on any given weekend throughout the winter season. Looking at data from the 2019/2020 season, when New Year’s was last celebrated on a Wednesday, a few records were set at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels for traffic counts and volume. In 2020, the Colorado mountains experienced major snow storms leading into the holiday, while this season the mountains will experience a series of smaller events bringing snow each day. Regardless of the amount of snow coming in, CDOT predicts that these smaller snow events will still drive ski traffic, which will be combined with holiday travel creating a recipe for heavy traffic.
The below records were set over the New Year’s weekend in 2020:
While traffic counts could vary this weekend compared to 2020, there is a high chance that traffic counts and volume will be similar or may exceed the records set four years ago. Motorists should be prepared for extended delays and map out their travel strategy beforehand if they need to be somewhere at a specific time. There are a few ways that folks headed up to the high country can plan ahead or plan for a more enjoyable experience including:
A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe.
When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit freight.colorado.gov/mountain-rules/chain-up-tips. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.
If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.
The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: