Cannons and Vandelux to Perform at new Vail Summer Sessions concerts

Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press release on its new Vail Summer Sessions concert series:

Vail, Colo. – July 1, 2024 – Vail Mountain alongside partner Toyota is launching Vail Summer Sessions on July 25 – 28. The new music event features a mountaintop performance by Cannons, a popular indie pop band, on Friday, July 26 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Performances will also include Vandelux, a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist, at the Gondola One base area on Saturday, July 27 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Vail Summer Sessions presented by Toyota is a free music series taking place on the mountain and in Vail and Lionshead villages from July 25 – 28. This new event expands upon an incredible lineup of live music, and travelers should add Vail to their list as must-visit summer destination for live music. Throughout the weekend, Toyota will have activities in Lionshead and Vail Villages, featuring customizable bucket hats & pins, a dog photo booth, lawn games and giveaways, including a chance to win a Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter or e-bikes.

· July 25:

o 6 p.m. Very Jerry Band for Lionshead Live at The Arrabelle at Vail Square

· July 26:

o 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Toyota activities at Lionshead and Vail Villages

o 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Aloha Fridays with live music at Tavern On The Square

o 4 – 5 p.m. Pre-concert party at Bistro 14

o 5 – 6:30 p.m. Cannons at Eagle’s Nest

§ Scenic gondola ticket or 24/25 Epic Pass required to access the venue. Space at the event is limited; although admission is free, entry requires a wristband which can be obtained beginning at 9:30 a.m. the day-of the event at the Toyota tents at the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola.

· July 27:

o 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Toyota activities at Lionshead and Vail Villages

o 5 – 6:30 p.m. Vandelux in the Gondola One base area

§ Admission is free and no wristband is needed.

§ Express Lift Bar will be open for bar service during the event.

· July 28:

o 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toyota activities at Lionshead and Vail Villages

§ Live music at Toyota Music Den Unplugged in the Gondola One Base area

“We are excited to welcome people to the mountain through music,” said Beth Howard, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. “We value our partnership with Toyota and are excited to see this festival come to fruition with a great guest experience.”

Quotes from featured artists:

“Getting the chance to perform on Vail Mountain feels like a once in a lifetime experience,” said Cannons. “We look forward to hearing how the mountain will shape the songs we perform and what that listening experience will be like for our fans.”

“There’s nothing better than performing outside,” said Vandelux. “When the sun is reflecting off the mountains and people are dancing – that’s where I want to be.”

Purchase your scenic gondola ticket or your 2024-25 Epic Pass for scenic gondola access to Cannons on July 26.