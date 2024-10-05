Bravo! Vail’s 2024 music festival boosts local Colorado economy by $39.4 million

Bravo! Vail Music Festival recently issued the following press release on the success of its 37th annual summer festival:

Bravo! Vail Music Festival announced today that its 37th annual summer Festival, from June 20 to August 1, 2024, brought in $39.4 million in direct economic impact to Eagle County and the state of Colorado.

The $39.4-million figure reflects $1.4 million in sales tax revenue for all Eagle County towns, with the remaining $38 million directly benefiting local businesses, according to a new report by Intercept Insights, a marketing research firm in Avon, CO. The research is based on the spending of 53,178 concert attendees and 403 musicians during the Festival.

In the Town of Vail alone, Bravo! Vail generated $23.8 million in direct economic impact. This included $915,100 in sales tax; $4.7 million spent on food and beverage; and $13.1 million spent on lodging — approximately 22,758 room nights. Eighty-six percent of attendees who live outside of Eagle County said they came specifically for the Festival.

“This recent data reaffirms Bravo! Vail’s role as a key economic driver in Eagle County,” said Caitlin Murray, executive director of Bravo! Vail. “With our international reputation as a leading classical music festival, Bravo! Vail attracts musicians and music lovers from around the world, strengthening our community’s status as a premier cultural destination and making a significant contribution to the local economy.”

In addition to Bravo! Vail’s direct economic impact in Eagle County, the Festival provided more than 30 free education and engagement events throughout the Valley, giving everyone in the community the opportunity to attend high-quality classical music concerts, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance.

Bravo! Vail’s $39.4 million economic impact figure is a significant increase from last year’s $34 million, which shows the strong economic growth that continues both in the organization and in the county.

37th Annual Bravo Vail Music Festival Numbers:

Number of Events

Total: 85

Paid: 31

Free: 48

Attendance

Total: 53,178

Participating orchestra musicians: 403

Colorado’s Eagle County

Direct economic impact: $39.4 million

Tax revenue: $1.4 million

Colorado’s Town of Vail