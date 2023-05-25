Bravo! Vail to receive Grants for Arts Projects award from National Endowment for the Arts

Bravo! Vail recently issued the following press release on being approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA):

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the second year of its Symphonic Commissioning Project. Through this project, works by Angélica Negrón, Anna Clyne, and Nina Shekhar will receive premiere performances at the 2023 Bravo! Vail Music Festival by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic respectively. Bravo! Vail’s project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Bravo! Vail’s Symphonic Commissioning Project, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

As part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project, Bravo! Vail co-commissions three new works each year with an emphasis on engaging a wide representation of compositional voices. The new works then receive premiere performances by resident orchestras during the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. In 2023, Bravo! Vail will present Angélica Negrón’s Arquitecta, performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on July 2; Anna Clyne’s This Moment, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra on July 14; and Nina Shekhar’s The Mother is Standing, performed by the New York Philharmonic on July 19. All three composers will be on-site to engage with audiences and participate in educational activities.

“We are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts selected our Symphonic Commissioning Project for funding for the second year in a row,” said Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray. “While Bravo! Vail has consistently supported the work and performance of living composers, this project elevates our commitment to new works in partnership with our resident orchestras. We are thrilled the NEA continues to recognize its significance.”

For additional information about Bravo! Vail’s Symphonic Commissioning Project works and performances, please visit BravoVail.org. For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.