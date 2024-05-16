Bravo! Vail Music Festival to receive $50,000 federal grant from the NEA

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) is pleased to announce it has been approved for a $50,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the 2024 residency of Mexico’s Sinfónica de Minería. In total, the NEA will award 1,135 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $37 million as part of its second round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“Projects like Bravo! Vail’s Sinfónica de Minería residency exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

As part of the NEA-funded project, the Sinfónica de Minería led by Artistic Director Carlos Miguel Prieto will open Bravo! Vail’s 2024 Festival with three Orchestral Series concerts on June 20, 22, and 23, 2024, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO. The programs include an expansive breadth of repertoire—from Beethoven to leading Mexican and Latin American composers and guest artists—including trumpet player Pacho Flores; cuatro players Leo Rondón and Héctor Molina; guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas; cantaora Esperanza Fernández; and flamenco dancer Isaac Tovar. Guest artists and members of the Orchestra will also participate in education and engagement programs throughout Colorado’s Vail and Eagle River Valley communities.

“We are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts selected Bravo! Vail’s Sinfónica de Minería residency for funding,” said Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray. “As the first Latin American orchestra to be featured at Bravo! Vail, Sinfónica de Minería’s residency allows us to showcase this incredible Mexican ensemble and its culturally distinctive programming while celebrating our area’s vibrant and diverse community. We are thrilled the NEA recognized the significance of this project and awarded us our largest grant to date from their agency.”

For additional information about the Sinfónica de Minería residency at Bravo! Vail, please visit www.BravoVail.org. For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.