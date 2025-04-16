Bravo! Vail Music Festival and Vail Valley Foundation announce long-term partnership agreement

The Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) and Bravo! Vail Music Festival recently issued the following press release on a long-term agreement extending their partnership through 2035:

The Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) and Bravo! Vail Music Festival today announced the signing of a long-term agreement that extends their partnership through 2035. This eight-year contract, beginning upon the conclusion of the 2027 summer season, represents a substantial commitment between the nonprofit organizations, acknowledging the immense cultural and economic value that Bravo! Vail Music Festival has brought to the Vail Valley for nearly 40 years.

The contract term ensures the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will remain home to Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s Orchestral Series performances and provides the Festival with the certainty needed for long-term planning.

Included in the agreement is a commitment from the Bravo! Vail Music Festival for a $5 million contribution to the VVF’s Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign, which will fund comprehensive improvements to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, including upgraded pavilion seating, acoustic enhancements, and expanded artist, concessions, staff, and production facilities. Renovations will ensure the venue continues to meet the needs of world-class performers and growing audiences through expanded programming. The VVF will be raising more than $20 million to fund the improvements over the next three years.

“Bravo! Vail celebrates this agreement, which ensures world class classical music remains alive and well in Vail for many years to come,” said Bravo! Vail Board Chair Hank Gutman. “For nearly four decades, Bravo! Vail Music Festival has served our community, providing the highest quality music experiences and community outreach. We are proud to call the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater home and excited to build upon this momentum, which represents a significant investment in the culture of our community.”

“At the Vail Valley Foundation, we consider ourselves to be stewards of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, one of the Valley’s greatest assets, and we want to ensure that it is utilized in the best possible way to benefit the community,” said Chris Jarnot, Chair of the Board for the VVF. “We are proud of the quality and diversity of the artistic offerings that we have grown at the Amphitheater, and we are delighted that this agreement will ensure that Bravo! Vail and performances by many of the world’s greatest orchestras will be a vital benefit to our community in Vail for years to come.”

Learn more about the Bravo! Vail Music Festival at bravovail.org and about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at grfavail.com.