Bookworm hosts Parenting With Pride Book Club

The Bookworm recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Parenting with Pride Book Club:

Calling all parents, grandparents, teachers, mental health profressionals, and anyone else with young people in their life! Has your child or student recently come out as transgender? Do you have questions that you are afraid to ask, or don’t know where to find the answers? Don’t know any trans youth personally but are looking to be a better ally to trans people?

On Thursday, June 27th at 5:30pm join Bookworm bookseller Kai, community member and parent Jodi Teague, and Mountain Pride for this discussion of how to be a more supportive ally, with help from the book My Child is Trans, Now What? This book offers a judgement-free, joy-centered guide to people across generations, from millennial parents to members of older generations who may not have had previous, positive exposure to the trans community.

Everyone is welcome even if you haven’t read the book yet, there will be plenty to talk about and plenty of snacks! Learn more on our website.