Bomb threat forces evacuation of Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

Eagle County School Superintendent Phil Qualman at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday issued the following communication in English and Spanish to students, staff and parents at Battle Mountain High School regarding a bomb threat that was deemed to be a hoax:

After a comprehensive search of the building, local and federal law enforcement agencies determined that this morning’s bomb threat was not valid. After an initial clearing of the campus by our local SWAT team and a second sweep of BMHS by a bomb sniffing dog team from Jefferson County, both parties and the FBI have confirmed this to be a swatting incident and the building will be safe for students and staff to return to their classrooms tomorrow. Classes tomorrow at BMHS (9/19/24) will operate on an 8-period schedule.Students are expected to be at school.

Classes and extracurricular activities will resume as planned tomorrow and for the rest of this week.

We understand during the course of evacuation, students may have left their backpacks and bus passes in the school. The building will remain closed tonight to all staff and students, and they will not be able to gain access to their belongings until tomorrow. All personal belongings are secure in the building. Our Transportation Department knows this and will not penalize BMHS students without their bus pass tomorrow morning. Similarly, teachers are aware that students may have left devices behind while evacuating and will work with students on completion of assignments.

We have resources available to support students, including school counselors and therapists from Your Hope Center. If anyone in your family is in need of help, please reach out to your school counselor or Your Hope Center at 970-306-4673 (HOPE). Additional resources are available on our website.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office proved this update at 5 p.m.

Edwards, Colo – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office along with other local and federal agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at Battle Mountain High School just before 10 a.m. this morning.

From the moment we were alerted of the threat, we worked hand-in-hand with the Eagle County School District to ensure the safety of everyone at the school. The school was quickly evacuated, and students and staff were relocated to a secure area. We know how stressful and frightening it must have been to receive word of this evacuation, and we want to commend the students, teachers, and staff for their calm and expedited response.Their cooperation was crucial in ensuring a safe and orderly process.

Our Special Operations Unit and multiple county agencies conducted full-scale searches of the building, both inside and outside, with the support of bomb detection dogs and additional assistance from federal and state agencies. We are thankful to report that after these extensive efforts, no credible threat was discovered. We have confirmed that the source of this threat originated from outside the country through a virtual private network (VPN), which is a common tactic by those involved in the act of SWATTING.

As students return to school tomorrow, we will continue to have heightened patrols as we work closely with the Eagle County School District

We deeply appreciate the community’s cooperation throughout this incident. We will continue to work closely with the Eagle County School District to safeguard our schools and maintain the safety and security of our students and educators.

In the coming days, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, along with partner agencies, will be holding a community meeting to address recent events, answer questions, and discuss safety measures moving forward. We understand the concern this incident has caused, and we want to provide an opportunity for open dialogue and reassurance. More information, including the date, time, and location of the meeting, will be shared soon.

We understand the immense concern and anxiety these threats are causing and encourage our community to reach out for mental health support if needed. It is available through Vail Behavioral Health at https://ww.vailhealthbh.org or call (844) 493-8255 for local 24/7 Crisis Response.

Original 10:30 email

At ​1​0:00 a.m. today, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported bomb threat at Battle Mountain High School. Out of an abundance of caution and to provide law enforcement the opportunity to thoroughly investigate, the school was evacuated and all students and staff members relocated to the football field.

BMHS families were given the option to pick up their child from a reunification location while this threat is being investigated. Battle Mountain High School hopes to resume classes once the building has been thoroughly sweeped and this threat investigated.

No other schools have received this threat at this time.

Clarification communication

In regards to the previous message about evacuation and reunification, BMHS students who drove themselves to school will be permitted to leave from Battle Mountain in their vehicle. No one will be allowed into the school at this time.

School administrators are releasing students a few at a time to get their vehicles and leave.

Afterschool Activities Canceled

At this time, we are still waiting for the final results of law enforcement’s search of Battle Mountain High School. To allow local, state, and federal agencies the most space and ability to do their jobs and out of an abundance of caution for our staff and students, we have decided to cancel all after school activities and athletics. If more information becomes available we will share it at that time.

En Espanol

Update at 3 p.m.

Después de una extensa revisión del edificio, las agencias locales, estatales y federales de la ley determinaron que la amenaza de bomba de esta mañana fue falsa. Después del desalojo inicial del campus por nuestro equipo táctico local SWAT y un segundo peinado de la preparatoria BMHS por un equipo de perros detectores de bombas del Condado de Jefferson, ambas agencias y el FBI han confirmado que este fue un incidente de “atizar” y que el edificio está seguro para que el personal y estudiantes regresen a sus salones de clase el día de mañana. Las clases de mañana (19/9/24) en BMHS se llevarán a cabo con un horario de 8 periodos. La expectativa es que las y los estudiantes estén en la escuela.

Las clases y actividades extracurriculares continuarán como lo planeado el día de mañana y el resto de esta semana.

Comprendemos que durante el transcurso de la evacuación, los estudiantes pudieron haber dejado sus mochilas y pases de autobús en la escuela. El edificio permanecerá cerrado esta noche para todo el personal y estudiantes, y no podrán entrar por sus pertenencias hasta mañana. Todas las pertenencias personales están seguras en el edificio. Nuestro Departamento de Transporte está al tanto de esto y no penalizará a estudiantes de BMHS que no tengan su pase de autobús escolar mañana por la mañana. Similarmente, los maestros están conscientes de que los estudiantes pudieron haber dejado sus dispositivos en la escuela mientras estaba siendo evacuada y trabajarán con sus estudiantes para completar sus tareas.

Tenemos recursos disponibles para apoyar a los y las estudiantes, incluyendo a consejeras y terapistas de Your Hope Center. Si cualquiera en su familia necesita ayuda, por favor contacte a su consejero escolar o Your Hope Center al 970-306-4673 (HOPE). Más recursos disponibles en nuestro sitio web.

Eagle County Sheriff

***EN ESPAÑOL***

Comunicado de Noticias 9.18.24: Amenaza de Bomba se originó fuera de los Estados Unidos

Edwards, Colo – La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Eagle junto con otras agencias locales y federales respondieron a una amenaza de bomba reportada en la Escuela Preparatoria Battle Mountain justo antes de las 10 a.m. esta mañana.

Desde el momento en que fuimos alertados de la amenaza, trabajamos mano a mano con el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle para garantizar la seguridad de todos en la escuela. La escuela fue evacuada rápidamente, y los estudiantes y el personal fueron reubicados en una zona segura. Sabemos lo estresante y aterrador que debe haber sido recibir la noticia de esta evacuación, y queremos elogiar a los estudiantes, profesores y personal por su respuesta tranquila y rápida, ya que su cooperación fue crucial para garantizar un proceso seguro y ordenado.

Nuestra Unidad de Operaciones Especiales y múltiples agencias del condado llevaron a cabo registros a gran escala del edificio, tanto en el interior como en el exterior, con el apoyo de perros detectores de bombas y la asistencia adicional de agencias federales y estatales. Nos complace informar de que, tras estos exhaustivos esfuerzos, no se descubrió ninguna amenaza creíble. Hemos confirmado que la fuente de esta amenaza se originó desde fuera del país a través de una red privada virtual (VPN), que es una táctica común por los que participan en el acto de SWATTING.

Como los estudiantes regresan a la escuela mañana, vamos a seguir para aumentar las patrullas como trabajamos en estrecha colaboración con el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle

Apreciamos profundamente la cooperación de la comunidad a lo largo de este incidente. Continuaremos trabajando estrechamente con el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle para resguardar nuestras escuelas y mantener la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y educadores.

En los próximos días, la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Eagle, junto con las agencias colaboradoras, llevará a cabo una reunión de la comunidad para abordar los recientes acontecimientos, responder preguntas y discutir las medidas de seguridad en el futuro. Entendemos la preocupación que este incidente ha causado, y queremos proporcionar una oportunidad para el diálogo abierto y la tranquilidad. Pronto daremos más información, como la fecha, la hora y el lugar de la reunión.

Entendemos la inmensa preocupación y ansiedad que estas amenazas están causando y alentamos a nuestra comunidad a buscar apoyo de salud mental si es necesario. Está disponible a través de Vail Behavioral Health en https://ww.vailhealthbh.org o llame al (844) 493-8255 para obtener respuesta a crisis local las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana.

Original 10:30 a.m. email

A las 10:00 a.m. el día de hoy, la oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Eagle respondió a una amenaza de bomba que se reportó en la preparatoria Battle Mountain. Como medida de precaución y para darle a la policía la oportunidad de investigar meticulosamente, la escuela ha sido evacuada y todos los estudiantes y miembros del personal han sido trasladados al campo de fútbol.

Se les dio la opción a las familias de BMHS en recoger a sus hijos e hijas en un lugar de reunificación mientras se investiga esta amenaza. La preparatoria Battle Mountain High School espera reanudar las clases una vez que se haya revisado a fondo el edificio y se haya investigado esta amenaza.

Ninguna otra escuela ha recibido esta amenaza en este momento.

Clarificación

En relación al mensaje anterior sobre la evacuación y reunificación, los y las estudiantes de BMHS que condujeron su auto a la escuela podrán salir de la prepa Battle Mountain en su vehículo. No se permitirá el ingreso de nadie a la escuela en este momento.

Los administradores de la escuela están permitiendo que los estudiantes vayan a buscar sus vehículos y se vayan.

Actividades después de escuela canceladas

En este momento, todavía estamos esperando los resultados finales de la revisión de las agencias de la ley en la preparatoria Battle Mountain High School. Para permitir que las agencias locales, estatales y federales de la ley tengan el mayor espacio y capacidad para hacer su trabajo, y por precaución para nuestro personal y estudiantes, hemos decidido cancelar todas las actividades después de la escuela y deportivas. Si hay información disponible, se la compartiremos en ese momento.



