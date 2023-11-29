Boebert claims ‘life wins!’ in ongoing MAGA celebration of rolling back Roe

Well-armed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during a congressional zoom meeting.

On Sunday, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert again voiced her support for last year’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Boebert celebrated the death of Roe after a study was released last week showing that birth rates in the U.S. rose after abortion bans put the procedure out of reach for about a quarter of people seeking abortions. Births rose by an average of 2.3% more in states with abortion bans last year than in states allowing abortion, according to the study, leading to 32,000 more births.

In response, Boebert said on the social media platform X: “Life wins! 32,000 lives saved by overturning Roe v. Wade in the first 6 months of 2023 alone.”

Supporters of Roe denounced Boebert’s continued support for the Roe repeal.

“Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion — in 1967, six years before the Supreme Court established the Constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade. Since then, every time Coloradans have had a chance to vote on it directly, they have stated they support reproductive freedom by landslide margins,” said the director of COBALT, an abortion rights organization. “And this is why we intend to put abortion access into the Colorado Constitution next year with a ballot measure.”

In a social media post after the Supreme Court overturned Roe last year, Boebert credited Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) for the Supreme Court decision to end Roe.

“It took MAGA to end Roe v. Wade,” posted Boebert last year on Twitter. “The old establishment way of ‘let’s never offend anyone’ could never have done it. Boldness and truth produce the greatest victories!”

The Dobbs decision, overturning Roe, came after Trump added three conservative Supreme Court justices (Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett), who voted against the longstanding precedent.

In addition to supporting the overturn of Roe, which gave individual states the option to ban abortion, Boebert also supports a national abortion ban and other restrictions on abortion.

In September, 2021, Boebert said women who’ve been raped don’t need the option of having an abortion; instead, they should have guns to fend off rapists.

“They need love. They need support. They need safety and healing. They needed a Glock-19 when it happened,” she said in a speech in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s time we start addressing killing the raper [rapist], rather than the baby,” said Boebert.

Boebert, who won re-election last year by 546 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch, faces a Republican primary challenge from Jeff Hurd and Russ Andrews, who believes “Abortions should be safe, legal and (extremely) rare.”

Boebert’s right-leaning 3rd Congressional District stretches from Pueblo to Grand Junction, including most of the Western Slope and part of Eagle County.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.