BLM seeks public comment on proposed natural resource rule for western Colorado
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently issued the following press release seeking public comment on “a proposed supplementary rule designed to protect natural resources and provide for safe public recreation in several western Colorado areas”:
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. —The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed supplementary rule designed to protect natural resources and provide for safe public recreation in several western Colorado areas. The proposed rule would cover a wide variety of site-specific issues including building fires, proper disposal of human waste, and keeping dogs leashed in certain areas.
“The proposed supplementary rule will not significantly change our management of these public lands,” said Acting BLM Northwest District Manager James Michels. “It gives us a better ability to address commitments we made to the public as we developed our resource management plans.”
The BLM worked with the public and partners to develop the resource management plans for the Colorado River Valley Field Office, Grand Junction Field Office and Kremmling Field Office completed in 2015, and the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, completed in 2017. The proposed rule would implement decisions contained in the resource management plans and supplement the regulations BLM enforces to protect resources and public safety.
“This supplementary rule allows the BLM to implement the best management practices for specific areas as described in our resource management plans,” said Acting BLM Upper Colorado River District Manager Philip Cooley.
The proposed supplementary rule is expected to publish in the Federal Register tomorrow opening a 60-day public comment period scheduled to close March 2025, 2024. The proposed rule and associated documents are available for review at the BLM National NEPA Register where written comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option (preferred) or delivered to: Proposed Supplementary Rule, Attention: Erin Jones, Upper Colorado River District, 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81506.
For additional information, please contact Deputy Upper Colorado District Manager Erin Jones at erjones@blm.gov or (970) 244-3008.
