Bennet staff to listen to Eagle County residents on Oct. 20

The office of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet recently issued the following press release on upcoming office hours with its staff in Eagle County:

Sen. Bennet

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, Senator Michael Bennet invites you to speak one-on-one with a member of his staff during upcoming office hours.

Matthew Kireker, Central Mountains Regional Representative, will hold office hours on October 20 in Eagle County from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Avon Public Library.

Coloradans who live in Eagle County are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Matt by emailing:Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov or calling: 303-883-3119.

Please include your name, address, phone number, and a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help him assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.