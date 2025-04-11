Bennet officially enters 2026 race to replace Polis as Colorado governor

Sen. Michael Bennet

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on Friday issued the following press release on the launch of his campaign for Colorado governor in 2026:

Today, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet will announce his campaign for Colorado Governor in Denver’s City Park, surrounded by his family and supporters.

“Colorado is the best state in the nation, and throughout our history, we have been an example of leadership for the rest of the country. But right now, we face significant challenges. Too many Coloradans struggle to afford to live here; our state’s budget is in crisis; and, President Trump has waged an all-out assault on our values and economy,” said Michael. “I’m running for governor to build a brighter future in Colorado and give people a chance at a better life. The best solutions to our challenges will not come from Washington’s broken politics. They will come from us. Together, we can make Colorado the best state to live, work, and raise a family, and provide the leadership and vision our country needs.”

Representing Colorado in the U.S. Senate since 2009, Michael has established himself as an independent leader who delivers tangible results for Colorado. Prior to his time in the Senate, Michael helped improve student achievement as the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools, balanced the City of Denver’s budget as chief of staff, and turned around failing businesses in the private sector. Re-elected in 2022 by 15 points, Michael has a record of winning historically tough elections while staying true to his core values and positions. Michael will remain in the Senate through the election in 2026 and will resign if elected.

Watch Michael’s Launch Video Here

Several Colorado elected officials are endorsing Michael’s campaign for governor and his vision for Colorado’s future, including U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Congressman Joe Neguse (CO-02), Congressman Jason Crow (CO-06), Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, former State Representative Wilma Webb, former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Senate President James Coleman, Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Julie McCluskie, and county commissioners from across the state. The Bennet for Governor campaign will announce more endorsements in the coming days.

“I know what it takes to succeed in this job, and I know Michael Bennet. His values, and his experience are exactly what Colorado needs. As Senator, Michael showed strength and courage in defending Colorado from Donald Trump. He protected tens of thousands of acres of Colorado public lands, and helped take major steps to fight climate change,” said Senator John Hickenlooper. “Michael will build on this work to shield Colorado from Trump’s corruption, create economic opportunity for every Coloradan and protect the environment. I think Michael has the potential to be a truly great governor- I wholeheartedly endorse his campaign.”

“I’m proud to call Michael Bennet a good friend, colleague, and mentor, and my wife Andrea and I couldn’t be more excited to endorse him as the next Governor of Colorado. I’ve been honored to work with Michael for the past six years — he is a kind, thoughtful and dedicated public servant who has always stood up for the people of our great state, from protecting public lands to fighting for Colorado’s kids. There is no one we trust more to lead Colorado and build a brighter future for families like ours —and all families across our state — than Michael Bennet,” said Congressman Joe Neguse (CO-02)

“Senator Bennet is a proven leader and champion for Colorado who is working to lower costs, fight climate change, and hold President Trump accountable. As a former Army Ranger, servant leadership has always guided my work in public service. Michael Bennet has been a fierce fighter for Colorado and is exactly the type of servant leader our state needs right now. I’m proud to endorse Michael Bennet to be Colorado’s next governor,” said Congressman Jason Crow (CO-06).

“I have seen Michael Bennet lead with courage since the day he became Superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He brings people together to solve hard problems in divisive times, and that is just what Colorado needs from our next Governor. We have worked together closely for 20 years, and I know that with Michael Bennet as our Governor, we will continue to deliver results for Denver and Colorado,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

“Michael is the leader that Colorado needs right now. I have watched Michael take on big challenges within our city and our schools, and bring people together to solve them. He has brought that same leadership to the Senate where he has never shied away from a fight and always stood up in the best interest of Colorado. Throughout his time in public service, Michael has served with dignity and respect, and I am proud to endorse him as our next Governor of Colorado,” said Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb.

“Michael and I both believe in the transformative power of a strong education. As Governor, he will prioritize strengthening our state’s education system so that our children have a chance to get ahead and succeed. I’m honored to support Michael as our next Governor,” former State Representative Wilma Webb.

“Michael’s desire and compassion in service to the people of Colorado has been unmatched since his appointment and ultimate election to the U.S. Senate. He has been a staunch defender of Colorado values, a reliable representative, and a bipartisan convener who has stood strong for the foundations of democracy while mentoring many throughout our State. I am thrilled he wants to come home and lead Colorado at a time when leadership is essential and the pragmatic leadership he branded in DC will propel Colorado forward to the head of the pact. I am proud to stand with him and strongly encourage Coloradans to unite behind this proven leader,” said Michael B. Hancock, Former Mayor, Denver.

“I’m proud to endorse Senator Michael Bennet for governor of Colorado. Throughout his career in public service, Michael has been dedicated to providing better opportunities for all of Colorado’s children. He understands that we need to build an education system in our state that supports our families and prepares students for jobs of the future – whether they graduate from high school or college. I look forward to working with Michael as our next Governor,” said Colorado Senate President James Coleman.

“From advocating for our farmers and ranchers to protecting our public lands and water, Michael has been a strong voice for the interests and values of Coloradans on the Western Slope. Throughout the years, I have worked with Michael to bring people with different perspectives together and find real solutions. As our next Governor, Michael will be a voice for all Coloradans, no matter what part of the state you live in. He has my full endorsement,” Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Julie McCluskie.

“I enthusiastically support Michael Bennet for Governor because he has spent his career fighting for children and working families. In a time of great division, Michael is the pragmatic leader we need to bring people together and build a bright future for all Coloradans,” said Kristin Stephens, the Chair of the Board of Larimer County Commissioners.

“Michael Bennet has a strong connection with West Slope communities and a deep understanding of how our public lands, outdoor recreation industry, and agricultural economies are integral to our way of life. He has been a true partner to the West Slope as Colorado’s senator and will continue to bring our voices to the table as Colorado’s Governor. I’m proud to support Michael’s campaign,” said Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck.

“Michael and I have worked together for years to find a balanced way to protect Colorado’s iconic public lands and watersheds, including in and around Hermosa Creek, the Dolores River Canyon, and Gunnison County. He showed up for our community after the 416 fire, and has been a leader in the Senate to provide the resources local communities need to prepare for and prevent wildfires. Michael will continue to show up for Southwest Colorado as he fights President Trump’s harmful cuts in the Senate and as our next Governor,” said La Plata County Commissioner Marsha Porter Norton.

“Michael is a leader who has made it a priority to show up in and for Western Colorado communities and to work directly with us to find solutions. He understands our challenges — from water to affordability, protecting our way of life to infrastructure — and knows that governing cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. He has demonstrated repeatedly his commitment to the wellbeing of every Coloradan, regardless of where they call home, and I’m proud to support him as our next governor,” said Grand Junction City Council Member and former Mayor Anna Stout.

For more information on Michael and his vision for Colorado, visit www.bennetforgovernor.com.

Former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Interior, and Ambassador Ken Salazar offered this statement on the Colorado governor’s race:

“Colorado is fortunate to have strong leaders stepping forward in the race for Governor, including Senator Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser—both dedicated public servants who have made significant contributions to our state.

Senator Bennet, my successor to the seat we won for the U.S. Senate in 2004, has done a great job—standing up to Donald Trump, fighting for rural Colorado, leading on climate and renewable energy, and championing the values that define our state.

Attorney General Weiser, my successor in the AG’s office, a seat we first won back in 1998 and again in 2002, has also been a steadfast advocate for rural Colorado and a fierce defender of the rule of law in the face of Trump’s attempts to dismantle it.

Colorado Democrats will choose their nominee for Governor in June 2026, and more candidates may still emerge before then. Whoever ultimately earns that nomination must be ready to represent every corner of our state—especially our rural communities—by delivering practical, innovative solutions to the real challenges we face together.”

Weiser send out a campaign fundraising email Thursday saying he’s staying in the race that he entered in early January.