Beaver Creek ski and ride day with local leaders is set for Friday, Jan. 10

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Friday’s ski and ride day with local leaders at Beaver Creek:

Local leaders, including the Eagle County Commissioners, invite residents to join them for skiing and riding this season. The gatherings are an annual tradition and are intended to facilitate casual conversations among community members outside the structure of formal meetings.

The Beaver Creek ski and ride day is Friday, January 10. Participants are asked to gather at the base of the Centennial Lift at Beaver Creek at 10:00 a.m. There’s also an option to meet the group for lunch at the Dusty Boot around noon that day.



Initially organized in 2014, the outings are a way to connect local leaders with people who are passionate about the outdoors. The networking and outreach events have resulted in a broad representation of the community, bonded by an appreciation of what drew many of us here.



No RSVPs are needed to participate in ski and ride days. Participants must assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket, and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.



Ski and ride days are planned for February 14 in Vail and March 14 in Snowmass. Details for those dates will be announced later in the season.