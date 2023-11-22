Beaver Creek showing new TGR film Legend Has It at VPAC

Teton Gravity Research recently issued the following press release on it latest film, Legend Has It, playing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Dec. 1, including a late show Tincup Whiskey tasting:

Teton Gravity Research will be showing its 28th-annual ski and snowboard film, Legend Has It, at the the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, December 1st.

The film is a great way to round out the World Cup race experience for the weekend, and will feature both an early and a late showing. The late showing is part of TGR and Tincup’s WhiSKI Series experience, and will feature a guided Tincup Whiskey tasting, athlete / production team Q&A, gift bags, and more.

There are some amazing personalities throughout this movie, including Maggie Voisin, who was just named the Female Skier of the Year at the iF3 Festival.

The film features an array of awe-inspiring locations including Patagonia, the California Sierra, Pakistan, and TGR’s backyard, Jackson Hole. TGR’s elite team of athletes pushes the boundaries in some of the wildest terrain across the globe, helped by the winter of 22/23 that provided record-breaking storm cycles in iconic locations. Legend Has It features stunning cinematography, mind-blowing scenery, and TGR’s most progressive riding to date.

Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events. Often shared on chairlifts, the skintrack, or over a beer, these legendary tales, whether it be mythical storm cycles, heroic feats, or whispers of fantastical terrain, all contribute and shape our present experience. For 28 years Teton Gravity Research has been traveling the globe with the best athletes to the most incredible locations often based on this fabled history to uncover the experience…and sometimes creating legends of our own along the way.

The list of featured athletes includes Kai Jones, Ian McIntosh, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Griffin Post, Nick McNutt, Tim Durtschi, Marcus Goguen, Jim Morrison, Christina Lustenberger, Colter Hinchliffe, Parkin Costain, Jake Hopfinger, Jeremy Jones, Alex Armstrong, Simon Hillis, McRae Williams, WeiTien Ho and more.

What: Beaver Creek premiere of Legend Has It, during Birds of Prey weekend

When: Friday, December 1. Early show: Doors at 3:00, Film at 4:00. Late show: Doors at 6:00, Film at 7:00.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

How Much: Tickets are $25 each, only $15 for ages 16 and under. VIP WhiSKI Series experience at late show is $75 and includes a guided Tincup Whiskey tasting, athlete / production team Q&A, gift bags with custom Yeti ramblers, a buff and more, plus premium reserved seating at the late show.