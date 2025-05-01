Bear-proof trash cans installed throughout Eagle County

Eagle County recently issued the following press release the installation of new bear-proof trash cans:

Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources Department, Edwards Metro District, and Core Transit installed 39 bear-proof trash cans at locations throughout Eagle County. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program funded the trash cans, along with valuable financial contributions from the Edwards Metro District and Core Transit. This collaboration highlights the community’s commitment to living peacefully with wildlife.



Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel is one of the locations that received the new bear-proof trash cans. “With over 500,000 visits annually, Crown Mountain Park is the hub for outdoor recreation, and managing waste responsibly is crucial with the growing number of park users,” said Executive Director of the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District, Rebecca Wagner. “Installing bear-proof trash cans reduces wildlife attraction to human areas, decreases bear relocation, reduces food competition with other wildlife, and prevents litter.”



Other locations that received bear-proof trash cans include thirteen Core Transit bus stops on routes from Dotsero to Avon, the Colorado Department of Transportation Edwards Rest Area, and New York Mountain Overlook on eastbound Interstate-70, the Eagle County Fairgrounds, and the Eagle County Maintenance Service Center.



If you do not have a wildlife-resistant trash container, contact your property manager, homeowners association, or trash hauler for more information on how to get one.



“Human-bear conflict in the Roaring Fork and Eagle Valleys is the highest in Colorado,” said Layton Stutsman, District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Securing or removing trash and other food source attractants, such as fruit-bearing trees, bird feeders, dog food, and cooking equipment, is pivotal in reducing human-bear conflict. These efforts can’t be achieved without local community involvement.”



“Keeping people moving safely is what we do, but keeping bears out of the trash? That’s just good mountain manners,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “Installing bear-proof trash cans at our bus stops helps keep our riders safe, our stops clean, and our local bears from becoming professional dumpster divers. We’ll continue focusing on moving our amazing community, and leave the bear snacks to nature.”



“The Edwards Metro District is proud to support Eagle County’s efforts to reduce human-bear conflicts. These new bear-proof trash cans are a simple but impactful step towards protecting our wildlife and keeping our community safe and clean,” said Joanna Kerwin, Edwards Metro District President. “We are especially pleased to see these placed at key locations in Edwards, including Wilmore Lake, New York Overlook, and the CDOT Rest Area and transit locations. It’s a great example of partnership and shared responsibility between local agencies.”



Bears are becoming more active this time of year, so it is more important than ever to properly dispose of trash in the provided bear-proof trash cans and continue practicing responsible waste management to help protect local wildlife and human safety.