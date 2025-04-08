Battle Mountain Huskies to resume football in fall of 2025

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Battle Mountain High School Principal Jason Mills and Athletic Director Bobby Ecker on Monday sent the following letter to parents, teachers and students at the Edwards school announcing the return of high school football in the fall of 2025:
Hello Husky Community,
We are excited to announce that Battle Mountain High School will be fielding a football team for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons!
For the Fall 2025 season, BMHS will participate as a JV-only football team. Students who wish to play Varsity football will have the opportunity to compete with Eagle Valley High School (EVHS). These athletes will be onboarded with the EVHS team and coaching staff this spring so they can participate in summer training. Further details to come on how BMHS will support these athletes in attending EVHS Football.
Following our decision to cancel the Varsity season in Fall 2024 due to low roster numbers, the Colorado High School Athletics & Activities Association (CHSAA) required a two-year pause on Varsity play. However, we are permitted to offer a JV-only program in 2025 with the goal of rebuilding our program for the future.
Looking ahead to the 2026 and 2027 seasons, BMHS has been temporarily moved into an independent CHSAA league within the 3A classification. This change gives us the flexibility to create a game schedule that matches our team’s competitive level as we rebuild. During this transition, BMHS will not be eligible for playoffs or all-conference/all-state awards.
Our goal is to field both Varsity and JV teams by 2026 and/or 2027. However, our independent league status allows us the flexibility to remain JV-only if that best serves our student-athletes. Varsity players will still have the option to compete at EVHS if that aligns with their individual development if BMHS remains a JV-only program for 2026 or 2027. This decision will depend on the number of athletes who participate and the level of competition we can attain.
Before the current school year ends, we will finalize and communicate team rosters, coaching staff, and practice/game schedules.
We are thrilled to bring football back to BMHS! If you have any questions, please contact Athletic Director Bobby Ecker at robert.ecker@eagleschools.net or 970-328-2934.
Sincerely,
Bobby Ecker, Athletic Director
Jason Mills, Principal