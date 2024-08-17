Battle Mountain High School football scrapped due to lack of participation

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle County Schools recently issued the following letter to parents and students explaining the Battle Mountain High School football program will not field a team for at least the next two seasons due to a lack of participation:
Dear Families of Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley High School,
Earlier this week, Battle Mountain High School informed their football players that due to lack of participation they are unable to field a football team this season. After careful consideration and discussions with the BMHS players, coaches, administration, and the Colorado High School Athletics Association, it was decided to cancel the season for the 2024-25 and, and by CHSAA rule that means it must also be canceled for the 2025-26 football seasons for both JV and Varsity football programs.
BMHS players were informed and encouraged to join the other available options within Eagle County, most notably joining the Eagle Valley High School football team.The coaches at EVHS are aware of the situation and excited to welcome players to their program.
This decision was not made lightly. We strongly believe this to be the best path forward for our students and the entire BMHS community in an effort to give them the opportunity to play football and support their friends and teammates alike.
Any additional questions can be directed to athletic directors Bobby Ecker at BMHS at robert.ecker@eagleschools.net or Ryan Lynch at EVHS at ryan.lynch@eagleschools.net.
Sincerely
Phil Qualman
Superintendent
Bobby Ecker
Athletic Director
Battle Mountain High School
Ryan Lynch
Athletic Director
Eagle Valley High School