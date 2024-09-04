BallotTrax available for Eagle County voters

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorders Office recently issued the following press release on how Eagle County voters can track their ballots for the 2024 General Election using BallotTrax:

Eagle County voters can track their ballots for the 2024 General Election using BallotTrax, a free mail ballot notification system. BallotTrax has been in place since 2020 and has proven helpful for voters.



BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from when it is sent to the voter to when it is received and accepted by Eagle County. Voters may select the type of messages they wish to receive and when they want to receive them.



“Approximately 60 percent of active Eagle County registered voters are enrolled in BallotTrax, and voter feedback on the tracking notifications has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien. “I encourage Eagle County voters to enroll in BallotTrax for the upcoming November 5, 2024 General Election.”



Messages about the status of voter ballots will begin after ballots are mailed. Ballots will be sent to military and overseas voters starting Sept. 20, and ballots will be mailed to all other voters starting Oct. 11.



Eagle County voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting https://eagle.ballottrax.net or www.GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking “Sign up for BallotTrax.”



To register to vote or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov. For more information on the November 5, 2024 General Election, visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote or www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

BallotTrax disponible para los votantes del Condado de Eagle

Los votantes del Condado de Eagle tendrán la oportunidad de rastrear su boleta en las elecciones generales de 2024 con BallotTrax, un localizador y sistema de notificación de boletas por correo. BallotTrax ha estado disponible desde 2020 y demostró ser una forma útil para que los votantes sigan el progreso de su boleta.



BallotTrax permite a los votantes recibir notificaciones por teléfono, correo electrónico o mensaje de texto sobre el estado de su boleta por correo, desde el momento en que se envía al votante hasta que se recibe y se acepta. Los votantes pueden seleccionar el tipo de mensajes que desean recibir y cuándo desean recibirlos.



“Aproximadamente el 60% de los votantes activos registrados en el Condado de Eagle están inscritos en BallotTrax, y los comentarios sobre las notificaciones de seguimiento han sido abrumadoramente positivos”, dijo la secretaria y registradora Regina O’Brien. “Animo a los votantes del Condado de Eagle a inscribirse en BallotTrax para las próximas elecciones generales del 5 de noviembre de 2024”.



Los mensajes sobre el estado de las boletas electorales comenzarán después de que se hayan enviado las boletas por correo. Las boletas se enviarán a los votantes militares y en el extranjero a partir del 20 de septiembre, y las boletas se enviarán por correo a todos los demás votantes a partir del 11 de octubre.



Los votantes del Condado de Eagle pueden inscribirse en BallotTrax visitando https://eagle.ballottrax.net o www.VayaVotarColorado.gov y haciendo clic en “Registrarse en BallotTrax”.



Para registrarse para votar, cambiar la afiliación de partido o actualizar su registro de votante, visite www.VayaVotarColorado.gov. Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones generales del 5 de noviembre de 2024, visite www.eaglecounty.us/vote o www.VayaVotarColorado.gov.