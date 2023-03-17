Back but with a twist: 7th annual Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 16-17

The Vail Craft Beer Classic recently issued the following press release on its return June 16-17:

Tickets are on sale for the 7th Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 16-17 at Vail Village (241 South Frontage Rd., Suite 8150 Vail, CO 81657). This all-inclusive mountainside craft beer festival brings more than 50 breweries and beverage makers who will be pouring their top craft beers, seltzers and ciders, as well as live music, keg bowling, and more. Tickets for Friday and Saturday sessions are on sale now.

Brought to you by Team Player Productions (TPP), the event producers who bring you beloved annual events such as Boulder Creek Festival and Denver Burger Battle, this year’s festival features a fun twist where attendees and brewers can vote for the Best Beer of Summer in the People’s Choice and Brewer’s Choice categories.

“The camaraderie in Colorado’s craft beer is unparalleled, says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “A friendly competition makes the festival all the more exciting with bragging rights on the line, as well as a personalized Best Beer of Summer tap handle trophy for them to take back to the taproom.”

For Brewers’ Choice, three lucky breweries will be awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze tap handles that can be displayed for a year. The People’s Choice, as voted by Vail Craft Beer Classic attendees, will be deemed “Best Beer of the Summer.”

Vail Craft Beer Tasting Sessions:

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (3:30 p.m. for early access)

Saturday: 2-5 p.m. (1:30 p.m. for early access)

General admission tickets ($45 plus fees) include more than 100 all-inclusive craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, live music, and a commemorative tasting glass. Early access tickets ($50 plus fees) include early access a half hour prior to general admission, as well as a VIP commemorative glass.

New this year—keg bowling! It’s exactly what it sounds like! Roll a keg on wheels and try to knock down the most kegs. Keg bowling is pay-to-play and tickets are on sale now to get ahead of the lines. Those that knock down all 6 will be entered to win a prize package for Vail Oktoberfest in September.

The following beverage makers will be pouring and competing at the Vail Craft Beer Classic:

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits

CODA Brewing Co

Crooked Stave

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers

Elevated Seltzer

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Hooch Booch

Jiant Kombucha

Launch Pad Brewery

Loveland Aleworks

New Image Brewing

New Terrain Brewing Company

Ramblebine Brewing Company

Ratio Beerworks

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Wibby Brewing

Wiley Roots Brewing Company

And more to be announced

“With the accessible price points, scenic views, delicious beers, and friendly competition, the Vail Craft Beer is definitely a festival you won’t want to miss!” says Slater.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

For more information about Vail Craft Beer Classic, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.