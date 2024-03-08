Award-winning foreign correspondent shares behind-the-lines look at the news

The Vail Symposium recently issued the following press release on former foreign correspondent Greg Dobbs behind-the-line stories Wednesday, March 13, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel:

When disasters and conflicts strike and people flee, journalists run against the flow of traffic, straight into places where everyone else wants out. What compels them to go in and how do they calculate the risks when they’re there? On Wednesday, March 13 at Vail Interfaith Chapel, join Vail Symposium and veteran journalist and former foreign correspondent Greg Dobbs for his behind-the-line stories that range from the funny and wacky to the scary and unbelievable.

”We see the fruits of the labor of foreign correspondents every day in the videos, articles and photography reporting from Ukraine, the Middle East, and other important conflict zones around the world,” said Executive Director James Kenly. “This program will be like sitting in the kitchen of a master chef as Greg shares how (and why) journalists capture and file stories from the most intense places on Earth.”

Greg Dobbs is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has covered the U.S. and more than 80 countries around the world for ABC World News, Nightline, 20/20, Good Morning America, and World Report. Having been on the front lines, including standing at the side of a fellow journalist as he was shot in Tehran during the Iranian revolution, Dobbs understands the risks that are taken to report the news. He shares his experience and (literal) war stories, both amusing and dramatic, to have an in-depth conversation about the role of the press and the responsibility that role places on individual reporters.

If you go:

What: Life in the Wrong Lane: Why Journalists Go In When Everyone Else Wants Out

When: Wednesday, March 13. 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Vail Interfaith Chapel | Vail

More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vailsymposium.org