Avon Recreation Center hosts Black Friday sale Nov. 29-Dec. 2

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Avon Recreation Center’s annual Black Friday sale:

Instead of standing in line or endlessly scrolling through online sales this Black Friday, make a commitment to yourself and take part in the Avon Recreation Center’s annual seasonal membership and punch card sale. From Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, a five-month recreation center membership, valid through the end of April 2025, is just $240! Punch cards are also steeply discounted.

“Our Black Friday sale will include seasonal memberships, recreation center punch cards and Afterschool programming punch cards this year,” said Recreation Director Michael Labagh. “It is one of those deals that the community looks forward to each year and it’s our way of saying thanks to the locals and setting the community up with their wellness options through the winter months.”

The annual membership and punch card sale is also a celebration of the recreation center’s 29th anniversary. “Our facility has been a staple in the community over the past 29 years. We have seen local families and visitors come through our doors and we are so thankful for the opportunity to serve this community for so long,” Labagh added. “We remain committed to evolving with the community’s needs by expanding program opportunities, optimizing facility space and maintaining quality equipment.”

The Recreation Center has three multi-purpose training studios, over 30 weekly fitness classes, a newly refurbished water slide, remodeled sauna and steam room, new Technogym cardio equipment and a wide variety of free weights and fitness equipment.

“Challenge yourself in one of our fitness classes, take a soak in the hot tub, stay active and socialize during our drop-in sports program or rejuvenate your mind and body in a yoga class. We really have something for everyone here at the Avon Rec Center!”

The Black Friday sale is four days only – and sales are only in-person or online at www.avonrec.org. The seasonal membership is non-refundable and non-transferrable. All punch cards are non-refundable and have a two-year expiration date but are transferable among family and friends. They make an ideal gift for a friend, family member or co-worker that is looking to visit the recreation center but isn’t ready to make the commitment of a monthly membership.

Avon Recreation Center’s Black Friday Sale

Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2

$240 for a 5-month membership

Punch Cards: 5-punch $39; 10-punch $63; and 25-punch $135

Purchase online at www.avonrec.org or in-person

Come join the celebration of our 29th year in operation! Parking is available at the Recreation Center lots. Fitness class and pool schedules are available at www.avonrec.org.

The Avon Recreation Center offers nationally accredited personal trainers and fitness instructors to jump start your new year’s resolution, and staff members are actively seeking feedback to expand programming to meet the community’s needs. Whether your interest lies in the enhancement of older adult, adult, youth or family programming, contact Recreation Director Michael Labagh at mlabagh@avon.org or (970) 748-4446 with your suggestions.