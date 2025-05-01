Avon Recreation Center closed for maintenance and repairs

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press on the status of the Avon Recreation Center in May:

The beginning of May is the best time for Avon Recreation Center to briefly shut down to complete annual maintenance and repairs. The entire facility will be closed for one week from Saturday, May 3 through Friday, May 9, 2025. All fitness areas, locker rooms, steam room and sauna will reopen on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m. The pool area will remain closed through Sunday, May 18, 2025. Land-based fitness classes will resume on Saturday, May 10 and water fitness classes will resume on Monday, May 19.

Larger maintenance projects include pool deck repair, staff break room remodel, east studio remodel, lobby area painting and pool draining and cleaning. Smaller projects include general preventative maintenance, deep cleaning, fitness machine maintenance, pool area depth marker replacement and changing of filter media to keep the pools safe and clean.

Staff will be onsite performing deep cleaning and assisting with repairs and upgrades. The Recreation Department will also be conducting staff training during the facility’s closure. Fitness classes will be cancelled for the duration of the closure and memberships for the month of May have been pro-rated or extended accordingly.

The facility closure is a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather! The hiking and biking trails are open in the West Avon Preserve and the tennis, pickleball and basketball courts are available in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

For more information about the Avon Recreation Center facility closure, call the front desk at 970-748-4060 or email avonrec@avon.org.