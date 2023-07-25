August events at Chasing Rabbits and Deca + Bol

Chasing Rabbits and Deca + Bol recently issued the following press release on its upcoming August events:

From a Sunset Movie Night in the plaza to a members-only Poker Night, there is something for everyone for the month of August at both of these Vail entertainment and dining venues.

LINK TO EVENT CALENDAR:

Chasing Rabbits: https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/

Deca + Bol: https://decabolvail.com/events/

LINK TO IMAGES (courtesy of each concept): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/uy03ikzl65op0mrhevb1m/h?rlkey=rx13hwohye1vvaws7r74nkj3o&dl=0

Deca + Bol Happy Hour Bowling

Monday – Thursday

12pm – 2:30pm

Deca + Bol invites guests to enjoy their limited time, Happy Hour Bowling special every Monday through Thursday! The edgy, urban venue located within Solaris Plaza is offering half off on reservations now through August 14. Strike out on this special offer before it’s too late; to make reservations visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/bolvailbowling

Summer Movies in the Plaza

Wednesday, August 2

8pm -10:30pm

$10

Link to purchase tickets:

https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/outdoor-movies-in-solaris-plaza-e-t/

Grab some popcorn and get cozy in the Solaris Plaza for a nostalgic movie night, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, hosted by Chasing Rabbits or Deca + Bol. Guests can enjoy this classic movie for $10 a ticket (includes ticket for film screening and headphones) on Wednesday, August 2 at 8pm. Movie-goers can also indulge in movie snacks and drinks that will be sold in the plaza. Want to elevate your night, swing by either location to enjoy a pre-movie dinner for all to enjoy.

Poker Night

Wednesday, August 9th

8pm – 10pm

Members Only

Link to purchase tickets:

Feeling competitive? Chasing Rabbits is hosting a members-only Poker Night on Wednesday, August 9 at 8:00 pm featuring complimentary charcuterie & crafted cocktails upon request. Members can buy in for $20 at an opportunity to win a cash prize or stay to watch the night unfold!

2023 Vail Wine Classic

Thursday, August 10th

7pm

Join both Chasing Rabbits and Deca + Bol on Thursday, August 10th at 7pm for a unique wine experience presented by the 2023 Vail Wine Classic. The culinary team at both restaurants presents an artfully crafted dinner highlighting delectable food paired with a decadent selection of varietals from Master Sommelier Sean Razee at Chasing Rabbits and DAOU Vineyards at Deca + Bol. Guests won’t want to miss out on these world-class flavors and sips at these two Vail entertainment and dining venues!

Bingo Night in Rabbit Hole

Every Monday

7pm – 9pm

Feeling Lucky? Come on down to the Rabbit Hole and try your luck at Bingo every Monday from 7-9pm. Guests can join local favorite – Matt Gianettiand the rest of the Vail Valley for a fun-filled night with great entertainment and amazing prizes. Here’s your chance to eat, drink, and show off your bingo skills!

Karaoke with Sandman

Every Tuesday

9pm-12pm

Get the party started every Tuesday night with Karaoke at Chasing Rabbits. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or just want to show off your singing skills to your friends, swing by the Rabbit Hole at Chasing Rabbits and sing your heart out with local host Sandman. Guests can enjoy shareable foods and a cocktail or two for what is bound to be a night filled with great entertainment and even better music. This event is 21+.

Lucky Fridays

Every Friday

9pm-1am

Dance the night away in Vail’s hottest new club, Chasing Rabbits. Follow the cool kids and join us in the Rabbit Hole for a full-blown dance party every Friday with Lando and friends. A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.