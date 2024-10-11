Widgetized Section

Athletic Club at The Westin supporting Vail Valley Charitable Fund with two special October classes

By
October 11, 2024, 10:20 am

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on two events to benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group:

The Athletic Club at The Westin will be hosting two community benefit classes this October to help support the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group.

Glow Flow Yoga – Thursday, Oct. 17th at 6 p.m.

  • Get your stretch on for good! Vicki Balabous will lead this fun community yoga class with glow bracelets and necklaces provided to set a festive holiday mood. A special prize will be awarded to the participant in the best costume!
     

“Thriller” Hip Hop Dance – Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 5:30 p.m.

  • Led by Shannon Lund, get ready to dance at this special October hip hop dance class themed around Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”! Embrace the zombie groove and compete for a prize for the best costume, all while enjoying a high-energy class!  

Both classes are open to the public and free to attend, with a suggested donation to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund provides financial assistance to those suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness. 

Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up. For more information, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.

