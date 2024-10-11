Athletic Club at The Westin supporting Vail Valley Charitable Fund with two special October classes

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Athletic Club at The Westin will be hosting two community benefit classes this October to help support the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group.
Glow Flow Yoga – Thursday, Oct. 17th at 6 p.m.
“Thriller” Hip Hop Dance – Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 5:30 p.m.
Both classes are open to the public and free to attend, with a suggested donation to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund provides financial assistance to those suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness.
Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up. For more information, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.