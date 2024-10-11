Athletic Club at The Westin supporting Vail Valley Charitable Fund with two special October classes

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on two events to benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group:

The Athletic Club at The Westin will be hosting two community benefit classes this October to help support the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group.

Glow Flow Yoga – Thursday, Oct. 17th at 6 p.m.

Get your stretch on for good! Vicki Balabous will lead this fun community yoga class with glow bracelets and necklaces provided to set a festive holiday mood. A special prize will be awarded to the participant in the best costume!



“Thriller” Hip Hop Dance – Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 5:30 p.m.

Led by Shannon Lund, get ready to dance at this special October hip hop dance class themed around Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”! Embrace the zombie groove and compete for a prize for the best costume, all while enjoying a high-energy class!

Both classes are open to the public and free to attend, with a suggested donation to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The Breast Cancer Group. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund provides financial assistance to those suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness.

Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up. For more information, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.