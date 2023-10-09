Athletic Club at The Westin hosting Scary Scurry, Glow Flow Yoga

The Athletic Club at The Westin:

The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to host two community Halloween events this month to help raise funds for the Vail Breast Cancer Group – a Scary Scurry Run/Walk on Friday, Oct. 13th and Glow Flow Yoga on Friday, Oct. 27th.

Scary Scurry Fun Run/Walk – Friday, Oct. 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Friday the 13th with a fun walk/run around Avon – Halloween costumes highly encouraged! Leaving from The Westin Riverfront Gondola Plaza, this community run/walk will offer both short and longer loop options. Join us post-race in The Westin Riverfront lobby for a raffle giveaway sponsored by Lululemon Vail, along with drinks, food and a costume contest! Free & open to all, with a suggested $20 donation for the Vail Breast Cancer Group.

Glow Flow Yoga – Friday, Oct. 27th at 6 p.m.

Led by Vicki Balabous, all attendees are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes – the Athletic Club will provide the glow bracelets and necklaces. This community yoga class is open to all, with a suggested $20 donation going directly to the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group.

Class size for Glow Flow Yoga is limited and advanced registration is highly recommended. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com.

The mission of the Vail Breast Cancer Group is to help ease the financial and emotional burdens endured by women & men in Eagle County who are battling breast cancer. For more information, please visit https://vvcf.org/vail-breast-cancer-group/.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Masters Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.