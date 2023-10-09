Athletic Club at The Westin hosting Scary Scurry, Glow Flow Yoga

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on two community Halloween events this month:
The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to host two community Halloween events this month to help raise funds for the Vail Breast Cancer Group – a Scary Scurry Run/Walk on Friday, Oct. 13th and Glow Flow Yoga on Friday, Oct. 27th.
Scary Scurry Fun Run/Walk – Friday, Oct. 13th at 5:30 p.m.
Glow Flow Yoga – Friday, Oct. 27th at 6 p.m.
Class size for Glow Flow Yoga is limited and advanced registration is highly recommended. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com.
The mission of the Vail Breast Cancer Group is to help ease the financial and emotional burdens endured by women & men in Eagle County who are battling breast cancer. For more information, please visit https://vvcf.org/vail-breast-cancer-group/.
The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Masters Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.