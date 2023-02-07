Athletic Club at The Westin announces two new yoga classes

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon recently issued the following press release on two new yoga classes:

Photo by Marc Piscotty

AVON, Colo. (Feb. 6, 2023) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to be offering two new yoga classes this February: Hot Stone Yin & Restore Yoga on Saturday. Feb. 11th and Anahata Restorative Yoga on Sunday, Feb. 12th.



Hot Stone Yin & Restore Yoga – Saturday. Feb. 11th

Held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. and led by Morgan Kulas, the Hot Stone Yin & Restore yoga class will utilize hot river stones, essential oils and hands-on assists to offer an experience of calm and focus from which deep healing occurs. Postures practiced will be passive and held for longer periods of time, bolstered by props and supported by community.

Anahata Restorative Yoga – Sunday, Feb. 12th

Held from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. and led by Maura Brickman, the 75-minute Anahata Restorative practice will help unwind your body & mind, opening your heart and creating a blissful union of rest, rejuvenation and openness using comfortable yoga poses.

Each class is $20 for Westin Riverfront guests. Non-members can join with the purchase of a $50 day pass, which also gives access to The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs.

There is a $20 fee for Athletic Club members to join the Hot Stone Yin & Restore Yoga, while the Anahata class is complimentary for members.

Advance registration is required for both classes. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com or call 970-790-2051.

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently completed a major renovation that included the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment. Named the “Best Workout Spot” and “Best Pilates Studio” in the 2022 Best of Vail Valley Awards, the Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. www.athleticclubwestin.com.