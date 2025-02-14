As huge storm hammers Vail, avalanche officials warn of dangerous backcountry conditions

As a massive winter storm dropped several inches overnight on the Eagle River Valley, with additional heavy snow falling Friday morning and cancelling Eagle County Schools, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) on Thursday issued this warning for backcountry skiers:

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning backcountry travelers that the avalanche danger will rise to HIGH (4 of 5) over the Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend, one of the busiest—and, historically, most dangerous—times of the season.

“We want people to enjoy a holiday weekend in the mountains, but they need to make sure their plan matches the avalanche danger, which will be higher than it has been in a month and a half,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene.

A powerful storm is set to arrive Thursday night, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds to the mountains through Saturday.

“Starting Friday, the avalanche danger will be HIGH in a lot of our mountains west of the Continental Divide,” said Greene. “We’re particularly concerned about avalanche accidents this weekend because portions of our snowpack are quite weak. We’ll see heavy snowfall after a fairly dry period, and lots of people will be heading into the backcountry to enjoy the holiday weekend.”

February is the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado, and Valentine’s Day through Presidents Day weekend is the most dangerous period of the season. Over the past 10 years, eight people have died in avalanches between February 14-16.

“We expect natural avalanches this weekend, and people venturing into the backcountry will be able to trigger slides big enough to bury, injure, or kill them,” Greene warned. “And once the skies clear on Sunday, the chances of an accident will increase due to the nice weather, new snow, and dangerous avalanche conditions.”

CAIC assigns avalanche danger ratings using the North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale, ranging from LOW (Level 1) to EXTREME (Level 5). When conditions become particularly hazardous, CAIC issues Avalanche Watches and Warnings to alert the public. Additionally, Special Avalanche Advisories are released when a significant safety risk coincides with a high-traffic period, such as a major storm during a holiday weekend.

Backcountry travelers should take the following precautions: