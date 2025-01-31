Apply now for Colorado’s free universal preschool: Early February deadlines for 2025-26 enrollment

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood on Thursday issued the following press release on free universal preschool, with a link to find providers, check eligibility, and apply today at UPK.Colorado.Gov:

Colorado families continue shaping history, with more than 19,000 applications already submitted for Colorado Universal Preschool’s 2025-26 enrollment. This nationally recognized program provides up to 15 hours of free, high-quality preschool weekly for children in their pre-kindergarten year, with additional hours available for qualifying families.

“Free preschool is saving Coloradans an average of $6,100 every year while giving students the best possible start. We are thrilled that so many families have already signed up for the next school year to better prepare their child for success,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program is transforming lives and has propelled Colorado from 27th to 7th in preschool enrollment across the nation,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. “With over 85,600 children served in just two years, now is the time for all eligible families to apply for the upcoming school year.”

Key Enrollment Deadlines

Feb. 5: First family-to-provider matching round deadline. Families applying by this date increase their chances of securing a top-choice preschool.

Feb. 3: Pre-registration deadline for families continuing care with a participating provider, with a sibling enrolled, or with a family member employed by a provider.

March 5: Final matching round deadline. After this, families can directly enroll with providers as space allows.

Colorado’s innovative enrollment process provides multiple pathways, including pre-registration, general registration, and direct enrollment. Families can choose from diverse settings—home-based, school-based, or community-based—to find the best fit for their child. Families can check to see when they are eligible based on their district’s kindergarten eligibility dates, using this Age Eligibility Lookup Tool.

Program Director Dawn Odean said, “With one in three eligible children enrolled for the upcoming year and a history of matching 90% of families with their first or second choice, it’s exciting to see that our continuous improvement and strong partnerships across the state are delivering real results for families.”

How to Apply

Families can easily apply online and explore resources at UPK.Colorado.Gov.

For support:

Visit: Help.Upk.Colorado.Gov

Email: universalpreschool@state.co.us

Call: 303-866-5223 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. MST). Interpreters available in 100+ languages.

Early Education: A Critical Investment in Colorado’s Future

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most impactful steps we can take,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. “With 90% of brain development occurring by age five, preschool helps build essential skills for lifelong success, from early literacy to social-emotional growth. Colorado families: Don’t wait! Apply today to give your child the best possible start in this nationally celebrated program.