Applications open for funding from Lodging Tax Marketing Committee

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on funding from the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee:

February 15, 2024 – The voters of Eagle County approved a lodging tax for unincorporated Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum. Ten percent of these funds will be directed toward marketing, communications, and engagement that benefit the areas subject to the lodging tax.



The Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, with support from the Eagle County government, is responsible for the disbursement and administration of these funds to qualifying organizations. The application window is now open. Applications will be accepted until March 14. Total funds for this 2024 disbursement period are anticipated to be approximately $300,000. The level to which an applicant’s program is funded will be based on the merits of the application.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant organizations must exist for at least three (3) years before requesting funds.

Applicants must fall into one of the following categories– 501(C)(3 or 6), a for-profit, independently owned local business, or Municipality of Gypsum.

The business or nonprofit must be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and be in good standing with Eagle County for required permits, licenses, taxes, and fees. A W-9 is required.



Successful Projects Should

Focus on tourism, and/or arts and culture, and/or recreational activities.

Promote sustainability, vitality, and good stewardship.

Deliver marketing, communications, and community engagement strategies.

Applicant organization and project should focus on the geographic areas collecting lodging tax to the greatest extent possible.

Funded programs must produce positive, measurable results.

Access the application here. Applications may also be accessed on the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee website. Applicants can expect one-on-one interviews with the committee. Schedule interviews and direct questions to Abby Musfeldt Dallmann at abby.dallmann@eaglecounty.us.