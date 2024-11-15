Applications open for funding from Lodging Tax Marketing Committee

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee (LTMC) accepting applications for the 2024-2025 funding cycle:

The Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee (LTMC) is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 funding cycle. In 2022, the voters of Eagle County approved a lodging tax for unincorporated Eagle County. Each year, ten percent of these funds will be directed toward marketing, communications, and engagement efforts that benefit the areas subject to the lodging tax.



Your organization may be eligible to apply for these funds.



The Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, with support from the Eagle County government, is responsible for the disbursement and administration of these funds to qualifying organizations. Applications will now be accepted until January 20. Total funds for this 2025 disbursement period are anticipated to be approximately $350,000. The level to which an applicant’s program is funded will be based on the merits of the application.



Eligibility Criteria

Applicant organizations must exist for at least three (3) years before requesting funds.

Applicants must fall into one of the following categories– 501(C)(3 or 6), a for-profit, independently owned local business, or a special district or authority that does not collect lodging tax.

The business or nonprofit must be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and be in good standing with Eagle County for required permits, licenses, taxes, and fees. A W-9 is required.

An application plan should outline the specific program or project in need of funding. Funding is intended to enhance marketing efforts, and the committee asks that applicants provide a budget that details a marketing spend. These dollars are intended to benefit unincorporated Eagle County, and while there is some flexibility, the geographic impact is a priority. The focus is on tourism, recreation, and cultural events. The committee welcomes innovation and collaboration among organizations.



Applications may be accessed on the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee website. Please direct questions to Abby Musfeldt Dallmann at abby.dallmann@eaglecounty.us.