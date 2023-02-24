Antlers at Vail welcomes new assistant GM Severini

Antlers at Vail recently issued the following press release on new assistant general manager Jeff Severini:

Jeff Severini has joined Antlers at Vail as its new assistant general manager, announced the condominium hotel’s GM, Magda King. Originally from Virginia and with a degree in business management, Severini worked several years in his home state’s food and beverage industry before following his love of the outdoors – fly fishing in particular – to the wilds of Montana and the elite Resort at Paws Up. There, he eventually spearheaded the opening of the resort’s new secluded, ultra-luxe private cabins focused on guest experiences – a good fit with the Antlers at Vail’s famously personalized guest service-oriented culture.

“The past couple years helped me realize what attracts me to the hospitality industry,” Severini says. “I absolutely love working with people, both within a team of peers and for guests. And I have a passion for creating experiences for others” – an enthusiasm he looks forward to sharing with Antlers guests.

“We welcome Jeff to the Antlers team with open arms, eager to share with him our passion for the hospitality industry – and equally excited to learn from his previous experiences in different resorts nationwide,” says King. Despite Severini’s relative youth, “His service-driven demeanor and calm attitude make him a wonderful addition to our leadership team,” she says. “We are certain that his presence in the Valley will enhance not only our property but our town, which is always evolving and nurturing future community leaders. He is a keeper!”

Severini grew up skiing and raced downhill on the East Coast for 15 years through his college days. “I am an avid fly fisherman in the summer and skier in the winter,” he says. “You may find me hiking up and down Gore Creek with a rod in my hand. And,” he adds, “after moving out west I traded in my race skis for a pair of powder skis and fell in love with the sport all over again.” While admitting he had “never set foot in Colorado outside of the Denver airport” before coming to Vail, he was an instant convert.

“It did not take long to figure out why so many have fallen in love with the area,” Severini says. “Vail has done nothing but surprise me thus far. It is a town, and resort, with a large reputation but seems to be a very tightly knit community. It has been a very warm welcome, and I am extremely happy to call the Antlers at Vail my new home!”