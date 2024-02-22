Annual VRD Easter Egg Hunt set for March 30 in Vail Village

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the annual Easter Egg Hunt March 30 in Vail Village:

The Vail Recreation District will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Vail Village. This is a FREE event and no registration is necessary. Instead of hunting for eggs, kids and their families will be hunting for clues!

Head to the Vail Rec District booth next to the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 10 and 10:45 a.m. to get your Easter Egg Hunt passport filled with clues. From there, you will follow the clues throughout Vail Village, complete your passport and find your way to the last destination where prizes await! Look out for special eggs hidden along the route in Vail Village – those can be redeemed for extra-special prizes!

You’ll also have the chance to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Egg Hunt will wrap up by 11:30 a.m. so you can enjoy the rest of your day. This event is held rain, snow or shine so please dress appropriately.

For questions or more information, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.

The Vail Easter Egg Hunt is brought to you by VRD Community Programming and is sponsored by KidSport.