Announcing a farewell to accepting cash onboard CORE Transit buses

CORE Transit recently issued the following announcement about no longer accepting cash on its buses:

We are excited to announce the retirement of traditional fareboxes, which collect cash, on our buses by the end of March 2025. Yep, that means cash will no longer be accepted onboard our buses after March. But don’t worry – we have an amazing mobile ticketing app (opens in new window) or if you want to stick with cash, we’ll still accept cash at our customer service locations in Vail and Gypsum.

While we’re saying ‘buh-bye’ to cash onboard our buses, it’s important to note that fares are only required for trips involving stops in Gypsum and Leadville; all other Core Transit services will remain fare-free.

We understand change can be tricky, just think of it as upgrading your ride to a faster, easier, and more modern experience. Riders who typically pay with cash on the bus are encouraged to explore alternative payment options ahead of the change to ensure a smooth transition.

What’s Next? Modern Payment Options

Goodbye fareboxes; hello to easy, convenient payment options that fit right into your pocket. Here’s how you can keep your ride stress-free:

Mobile App (Credit card only): Riders can download the Core Tickets App on the App Store (opens in new window) or Google Play (opens in new window) to purchase tickets directly on their phone. It also allows you to create an account to speed up future ticket purchases and benefit from the “Tap & Ride” option that will guarantee you the lowest possible fare. For example, a rider can load $6 daily for a day pass, and once they spend $63 (the value of a monthly pass), they will automatically receive a monthly pass and travel “fare-free” for the rest of the month.

Riders who prefer not to use the mobile app can visit our offices at the Vail Transportation Center (opens in new window) (VTC) and Gypsum Maintenance Service Center (opens in new window) (MSC), where the following fare payment options are available:

Smart Cards (cash or credit; reloadable and reusable): Riders can load funds onto reusable smart cards using cash or a credit card. Smart Cards also offer the “Tap & Ride” option, guaranteeing the lowest fare always!

Printed Tickets (cash or credit; single use): Single-ride or day-pass tickets are available for purchase via printed tickets. These tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card and are a one-time-use option.

We’re also exploring adding additional locations to make loading your smart card even easier. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

What’s a Farebox and Why Are We Retiring It?

A farebox is the device located near the driver’s seat on a bus, traditionally used to collect cash or tickets from riders. As technology advances, we are retiring these machines in favor of modern, digital payment solutions that streamline boarding, reduce operating costs and deliver added value to your ride.

“Since 2006, our fareboxes have worked 24/7 – 365, it’s time for them to find a warm beach, a glass of oil and enjoy their retirement; they have certainly earned it,” said Tanya Allen, executive director of Core Transit.

Got farebox tickets or change cards? Don’t forget to use them before March 2025!

After March, we will no longer accept printed tickets or change cards. To avoid losing your ticket value or any remaining balance on your change card, please be sure to use them before the deadline. After March, these items will no longer be redeemable. If you need assistance or have questions about using your tickets or cards, our team is happy to help. Email coretickets@CoreTransit.org (opens in new window).

Our Commitment to You.

We believe every journey should be an empowering and gratifying experience. We are committed to being your #1 choice for getting around the region because our services are so outrageously beneficial. Together, we are creating connections and making every ride a rewarding experience.