Angel, Causey, Holm nominated to fill Eagle County Court judgeship

Colorado Courts on Monday issued the following press release:

The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for an Eagle County Court judgeship created by the Hon. Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez’s appointment to the District Court.

The vacancy occurred on Nov. 1, 2022. Nominees Braden Angel of Avon, Inga Causey of Gypsum, and Courtney Holm of Edwards were selected in a meeting at the Eagle County Justice Center on Nov. 23, 2022.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Nov. 28, 2022, within which to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Eagle County.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at

gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us