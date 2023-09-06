Alpine Bank reimburses Eagle, Routt County teachers for school supplies

Alpine Bank on Tuesday issued the following press release on reimbursing teachers for up to $200 of school supplies for their classrooms before Oct. 1:

Alpine Bank is proud to offer an education reimbursement program for teachers in our participating counties. We will reimburse teachers for up to $200 of school supplies for their classrooms before October 1, 2023. To be eligible, teachers must save their receipts between July 1, 2023 – October 1, 2023. To be reimbursed, teachers must have an existing account or open a new account with Alpine Bank, and be currently employed as a teacher in one of the participating counties listed below. Reimbursement will be made within two weeks of presentation of valid receipts, dated from July 1, 2023 – October 1, 2023.

This program is made possible by Alpine Bank customers who use the EDUCATION Loyalty Debit Card. Last year alone in Eagle County Education Loyalty Card customers helped generate $37,477 in donations by the bank to support education. Routt County Education card users spurred Alpine to donate $12,615. Remember that each time you use your EDUCATION Loyalty Debit Card*, Alpine Bank donates 10 cents to local schools, enrichment programs, and education-oriented nonprofits. Alpine Bank’s Loyalty Debit Card program began in 1997 and has become an innovative way for our customers to help us give back to our communities. Use your card and make a difference in your community!

“We know how tirelessly teachers work to help the youth in our communities learn,” said Adonna Allen, market president, Alpine Bank Steamboat. “Many use their own money to purchase supplies for classrooms and students in need. To better support our dedicated educators, Alpine Bank has created the Teacher Reimbursement Program.” This program is open to all educators in the Eagle and Routt County school districts.

Routt County & Eagle County School District teachers with questions please contact Betsy Wood at betsywood@alpinebank.com or 970-870-7424. Learn more about the program and Alpine Bank at https://blog.alpinebank.com/our-reimbursement-funding-program/.