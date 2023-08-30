Alpine Bank receives Gold-level recognition from Colorado Green Business Network

Alpine Bank on Wednesday issued the following press release on being recognized as a Gold-level member of the Colorado Green Business Network (CGBN):

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Alpine Bank is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Gold-level member of the Colorado Green Business Network (CGBN). The CGBN is a voluntary program that encourages, supports, and rewards superior environmental performers that go beyond the requirements of environmental regulations and move toward the goal of true, operational sustainability. This is the 16th consecutive year Alpine Bank has been a Gold-level member of CGBN and its predecessor CDPHE’s Environmental Leadership Program.

At Alpine Bank, we are committed to making Colorado a healthier place to live, work, and play. Our goal is to support organizations throughout the state at any level of implementation in increasing the efficiency and sustainability of their operation through assessing opportunities for growth, recognizing success, and providing connections to like-minded businesses throughout the state.

The Colorado Green Business Program’s official rating system is divided up into three levels and is a points-based application that rewards efforts in energy, water, waste and purchasing, transportation, and policy. Gold level recognizes organizations who excel at sustainable operations in their sector. They have implemented large scale changes to their organization in order to realize reductions and emphasize sustainability and equity throughout their organization.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Colorado Green Business Network,” said Glen Jammaron, Chairman of Alpine Bank. “We are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and doing our part to protect the environment. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees.”

Check out our GreenBiz tracker profile to learn more about the work we do to make Colorado a healthier place to live, work, and play. Visit https://search.greenbiztracker.org/business/alpine-bank-glenwood-springs.

Alpine Bank is proud to be a part of the Colorado Green Business Network and will continue to work towards a more sustainable future for Colorado.